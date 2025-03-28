Ampverse Pulse launches platform enabling advertisers to target mobile and PC gamers

Gaming and marketing agency Ampverse Pulse has launched Pulse Media, a digital media buying platform that enables advertisers to reach mobile and PC gamers across Southeast Asia and the Gulf states.

The Pulse Media business unit provides a media buying platform that offers access to over 30,000 gaming creators channels and in-game inventory, delivering advertising formats across top-tier mobile and triple A rated PC games. Last year the Ampverse Group launched Ampverse Pulse to expand on its marketing solutions for brands and game publishers. Clients include Tencent, Red Bull, and Burger King.

Ampverse co-founder and CEO Charlie Baillie said, “We believe that our deep understanding of the gaming market across Southeast Asia and Gulf States will ensure that the Pulse Media media buying division will provide advertisers with a complete solution. There are more than 300 million active gamers in these markets and brands need expert execution to ensure their digital advertising campaigns reach the right audience. There is incredible growth among Southeast Asia’s gaming community, which Ampverse has been a part of through our own long standing gaming activities with brands and publishers. The time is right to now launch a digital advertising division that enables marketers to strengthen their brand presence in this arena.”

Pulse Media is now live and operational across regions including Southeast Asia, India, and Mena (middle east and north Africa), serviced by the marketing agency’s offices in Bangkok, Manila, Delhi, and Dubai.

For brands and agencies, Pulse Media provides advertisers the following services:

Access Diverse Audiences: Reach engaged players across mobile and PC games, as well as gaming influencers’ channels, all in one place.

Live Stream Integration: Platform to plan, buy and activate influencer audience cross-platform with direct-to-creator deals and twice the return on investment of traditional engagements.

Reserved Ads: Target bespoke, premium segments of gaming creator inventory.

Maximize Ad Spend Efficiency: Utilise programmatic buying across a unified marketplace, automating gaming creator sponsorships and real-time performance optimization.

Immersive, Non-Disruptive Ads: Leverage in-game, interactive, and playable ads that blend seamlessly into gameplay, ensuring a memorable, non-blockable brand experience.

AI-Driven Campaigns: Benefit from smart audience segmentation, real-time optimisation, and data-backed insights to enhance the effectiveness of campaigns across multiple DSPs.

DEI-Certified Inventory: Ensure inclusivity with diverse audience segments and ad formats that comply with the latest standards in digital advertising. For SSP and DSP Platforms, Pulse Media enables these adtech platforms to integrate gaming creator and publisher audiences into their campaigns. Key features include:

Comprehensive Access: A single platform for accessing diverse, engaged gaming communities and creators.

Compliant Sponsorship Formats: Native ads that integrate effortlessly into live streams and VOD content, ensuring a seamless viewer experience.

Smart Audience Segments: DEI-certified inventory, designed for optimal targeting and audience engagement.

By analysing media metrics, such as CPM, CPC, VTR, CTR, and CPV, advertisers can make informed decisions in real-time, enhancing the efficiency of their media spend. The Ampverse Pulse business also includes gaming influencer strategy and activations, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce partnerships and white-labelled tournaments and events.