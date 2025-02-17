Adda52 announces winners of Deltin Poker Tournament 2025

Adda52’s Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT Xpress) held at Deltin Royale from 5 to 10 February 2025, brought together India’s finest poker talent.

This mix of tournaments included the Xpress Mini Main, the Xpress Main Event, the Xpress Highroller, and the DPT Rush Finale. The buy-ins ranged from Rs 5,750 to Rs 50,000.

The Xpress Main Event was the highlight of the series, with Samyak Sethi claiming the champion’s title along with a grand prize of Rs 16.90 lakhs. At Xpress Highroller, Raghav Bansal emerged victorious, taking home Rs 12.81 lakhs. The Hybrid DPT rush finale kept everyone on the edge, with Angad Kaura seizing the top spot and Rs 8.68 lakhs in winnings.