Anime series ‘You and I Are Polar Opposite S2’ to release in Japan this July; announcement trailer out

Left:The series poster and L-R: Sayumi Suzushiro and Shogo Sakata during the launch

The second season of You and I Are Polar Opposites is set to premiere in Japan on July 5, airing on television and streaming platforms. The anime is adapted from Kocha Agasawa’s highly successful manga series, which has sold over 1.8 million copies (including digital editions) and earned widespread critical acclaim along with numerous awards.

The S2 trailer was officially released during the announcement event held at AnimeJapan2026. The event featured the main cast, including Sayumi Suzushiro and Shogo Sakata, who shared the exciting news.

Suzushiro (Ijichi Nijika from Bocchi The Rock!; Ayako Mochizuki from The Elusive Samurai) is on board as the energetic Suzuki, and Sakata (Aki Hayakawa of Chainsaw Man, Zenos of The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows) as the stoic Tani.

Featuring a heartfelt look back at S1, You and I Are Polar Opposites S2 announcement trailer highlights the best scenes of Suzuki, Tani, and their colourful classmates. It’s a perfect reflection on how far they’ve come, while building excitement for what’s to come in the new season.

The official synopsis reads: A school life Rom Com that revolves around Suzuki, an energetic girl who can’t help but follow the crowd, and Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. The original manga by Kocha Agasawa was serialised on Jump+ until 2024, and it received many awards. The English version of the manga is available online on Manga Plus by Shueisha and published in print and digital by Viz Media.

The series is being produced by Lapintrack (Shoshimin series, Undead Murder Farce), with Takayoshi Nagatomo (performing director of Lonely Castle in the Mirror, episode director of Shoshimin: How to become Ordinary) directing and the series composition is written by Teruko Utsumi (series composition of Sarazanmai, Ryman’s Club).

You and I Are Polar Opposites S2 will begin broadcasting and streaming in July 2026. S1 is now streaming globally in partnership with Animax Broadcasting Korea(Aniplus), Bilibili, Crunchyroll, and Medialink. Information about streaming platforms is available on the official English website.