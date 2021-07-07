job Jumbo Jobs Recruitment Classified

Accelty Techsolutions LLP

July 7, 2021
AnimationXpress Team

Website: www.accelty.in

Job Location:  Mumbai

Position: Application Specialist

The job involves Pre/Post-sales Support for software.

Experience: 1-2 years. Fresher’s can apply.

Job Responsibilities:

  1. Pre/Post-Sales support to Animation/Vfx Studios.
  2. Candidate will be responsible for giving presentations, demo and training on Autodesk/Adobe Software to customers.
  3. He/She will be responsible for imparting training on new version of software.
  4. He/She need toprovide necessary technical and applications support to customers.
  5. Work closely with various OEM & sales team.

Desired Candidate Profile:

  • Should possess knowledge of Autodesk 3D Max, Maya, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and various other software &plugin used in the M&E industry.
  • Knowledge of ShotGrid (Shotgun) will be an added advantage.
  • Flexible to learn new technology products and keen to do RnD.
  • Should be motivated and self-learner.
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills in English.
  • Must have strong problem-solving skills and ability to withstand the challenges.
  • Possess the ability to present ideas.
  • Ability to work independently but also contribute as a member of the team.
  • Prior experience in Technical/Application support, production management or software training will be an added advantage.

CTC: Salary will not be a constraint for the right candidate, and it may vary based on experience and skill set.

Note: Candidates can mail their CV to hr@accelty.in.

Games