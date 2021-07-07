Accelty Techsolutions LLP

Website: www.accelty.in

Job Location: Mumbai

Position: Application Specialist

The job involves Pre/Post-sales Support for software.

Experience: 1-2 years. Fresher’s can apply.

Job Responsibilities:

Pre/Post-Sales support to Animation/Vfx Studios. Candidate will be responsible for giving presentations, demo and training on Autodesk/Adobe Software to customers. He/She will be responsible for imparting training on new version of software. He/She need toprovide necessary technical and applications support to customers. Work closely with various OEM & sales team.

Desired Candidate Profile:

Should possess knowledge of Autodesk 3D Max, Maya, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and various other software &plugin used in the M&E industry.

Knowledge of ShotGrid (Shotgun) will be an added advantage.

Flexible to learn new technology products and keen to do RnD.

Should be motivated and self-learner.

Effective verbal and written communication skills in English.

Must have strong problem-solving skills and ability to withstand the challenges.

Possess the ability to present ideas.

Ability to work independently but also contribute as a member of the team.

Prior experience in Technical/Application support, production management or software training will be an added advantage.

CTC: Salary will not be a constraint for the right candidate, and it may vary based on experience and skill set.

Note: Candidates can mail their CV to hr@accelty.in.