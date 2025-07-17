iQOO Battlegrounds Series dates and prize pool revealed

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced iQOO Battlegrounds Series, a BGMI esports tournament executed by Nodwin Gaming. Backed by a prize pool of Rs 1 crore, the tournament, starting 21 July, is set to bring together pros as well as community participation.

The tournament is set to follow a hybrid format, with the qualifiers beginning 21 July for the top 31 teams across the country along with the winner of the iQOO Community Cup. It will culminate in a live, grand LAN finale from 8 to 10 August.

iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “The iQOO Battlegrounds Series is not just a tournament—it’s our flagship gaming IP, designed to bring the best teams in India to the grand stage. We’re excited to support India’s top gaming talent by providing a platform that celebrates skill, passion, and ambition.”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathe added, “This collaboration is a convergence of performance-driven innovation, grassroots talent development, and world-class tournament execution. We are proud to work alongside iQOO in building something that not only captures the competitive spirit and rising potential of Indian esports, but provides it an impetus.”

With gaming now a key benchmark of smartphone performance, iQOO believes its product lineup across the flagship Neo and Z Series is designed to meet the diverse needs of performance enthusiasts at every price point.