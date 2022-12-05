The Game Awards has announced that its ninth edition will be held the on-ground At at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles in December. NODWIN Gaming, the gaming and esports arm of Nazara Technologies, with streaming partner Disney+ Hotstar will rebroadcast the event in India.

Created and produced by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is a prestigious stage to felicitate best-of-the-best in the global gaming fraternity which encompasses design, development, esports, art, audio, direction, streaming, events and a lot more. The industry brings out the best content and products with cutting edge technology every year. It is at The Game Awards where the top names in all the verticals are honoured.

“We are honoured to bring The Game Awards yet again to India in partnership with NODWIN Gaming. As a truly global celebration of gaming, we look forward to celebrating the year’s best games and previewing what’s next at this year’s show, which will have a live audience of fans for the first time in 3 years,” said The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley.

“The Game Awards is a true embodiment of the art form of gaming on the global stage. NODWIN Gaming is proud to have joined hands with TGA to host a stellar event that brings together the gaming and esports community. There is a lot to feast on at the grand celebration of gaming with the best artists and movie stars apart from the multitude of categories from the industry itself. Looking forward to sharing and celebrating the love of gaming across the nation,” said NODWIN Gaming MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee.

Catch The Game Awards live on Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, MX Player, Airtel, Rooter and Loco on 9 December from 6:00 to 10:00 am.