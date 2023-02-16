Super4, “India Ka Apna Gaming App,” has announced that they will be the title sponsors for the upcoming 15th Senior, 14th Junior, and 13th Sub-Junior Kickboxing Championship to be held in New Delhi from 13February to 16February, 2023.



The kickboxing championship, organised in partnership with the Kickboxing Federation of India, is a highly-regarded event aimed at discovering talent, promoting, and facilitating the safe and effective practice of kickboxing in India and around the world. The highly anticipated kickboxing championship is expected to be attended by minister of defence of India Rajnath Singh, Member of Lok Sabha Smriti Irani, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India Kaushal Kishore and other dignitaries in the next three days.



This association with the Kickboxing Federation of India and the title sponsorship for the 15th Senior, 14th Junior, and 13th Sub-Junior Kickboxing Championship is expected to attract investors and increase brand recognition for Super4 as a leading fantasy gaming platform in India. As the title sponsor, the Super4 lion emblem will be displayed prominently at various social, digital, and on-ground venues to increase brand visibility.

Additionally, this partnership brings two world kickboxing champions to the Super4 family for 11 months starting in February 2023.



Super4 founder and director Rohit Bansal, stated,“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the upcoming 15th Senior, 14th Junior, and 13th Sub-Junior Kickboxing Championship and also excited to welcome international World Champions to the Super4 family. This partnership will help us amplify our brand name in the market and solidify our position in the India market. We are grateful for the continued support and trust from our stakeholders and well-wishers. Kickboxing as a sport has grown manifold in India since the last decade and we are proud to be the promoters of the sport. Seeing the growth of kickboxing in India, we believe that very soon, we could have Kickboxing introduced to the fantasy world as well.”



The arrival of international boxers to the Super4 family is expected to have a significant impact, given their large fan base in India, which will help Super4 expand its own following. Recently, Super4 announced Indian leg break spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, as their brand face and secured an initial seed funding of Rs 10 Crore from an Indian investor.



The Super4 app allows cricket fans and enthusiasts in India to create teams before a match starts, but it sets itself apart by providing India’s first-ever cricket scorecard, empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards after studying the pitch and match conditions. Fans can maximise points from a single inning to increase their ranking on the leaderboard and win prizes. It is available on both Android and iOS across India for fans to download and play.