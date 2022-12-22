Gamitronics Studio’s PartyNite- India का अपना Metaverse bagged two awards at the Metaverse, Games, eSsports, and NFT (MGEN) Summit, organized by a leading trade publication in the AVGC sector to honor the achievements professionals in the sector. In a clean sweep PartyNite brought home two awards – ‘Best Debut in Metaverse’ and ‘Best Metaverse Project’. All prestigious industry leaders gathered for the grand award ceremony known as the Games, Esports, and Meta (GEM) Awards to honour and recognise the talent behind the Indian Gaming, Esports, and Meta industry. At another award ceremony, MAAC India presents 24FPS International Animation Awards 2022, Gamitronics was awarded the Movers n Shakers “Trendsetter in Metaverse’ Award .

Gamitornics CEO Rajat Ojha said, “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved – being recognized and winning 2 awards at GEM and the trendsetter metaverse of the year at 24FPS is very exciting and encouraging. These acknowledgements reinforce the power of digitalization and its possibilities. It’s a huge honor to be recognized by the creative industry in one of the most prestigious creative gaming awards. We promise and are determined to aim bigger and work towards building a richer metaverse experience for brands and consumers.”

Metaverse has reached places and TiE Global Summit (which is the flagship event of TiE) saw a panel where Rajat presented his views about the ever changing landscape of metaverse and how everybody sitting in the audience is going to be part of metaverse three years from now. Ojha also spoke about a need to create policy for metaverse for regulating it and also how the ecosystem can come together to make India the leading force in Web3/Metaverse space.

In a separate panel at India’s largest design summit, Kochi Design Week, Gamitronics presented their views to largely student community and emphasized that we can’t work on current trends as when students will pass out from colleges, they are not going to live in the same world what it is today and they should always be a step ahead in learning what’s going to happen. Rajat also talked about various use cases of metaverse.

Gamitronics, recently announced its strategic partnership with the Canadian gaming major Big Viking Games (BVG) to fuel Partynite’s global expansion. They have also forayed into the Middle East, setting up an office in Dubai with a sizable team and inking innovative brand collaborations on PartyNite. Since inception, PartyNite has successfully overseen many prestigious and pioneering collaborations with brands and celebrities alike.

MGEN Summit and GEM Awards 2022 were presented by Dentsu gaming and associate partner Rockstar games, Metapolis served as the technology partner, Zapak and Reliance Games as industry partners. BenQ and Illusion Reality Studios were the support partners. 24FPS is an exclusive annual event of MAAC, and is the most prestigious Awards function for the animation and visual effects segment across the Indian sub-continent and beyond.