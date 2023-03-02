Nazara Technologies subsidiary, NextWave Multimedia, has launched the latest version of one of their flagship mobile game World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) and has announced a collaboration with Cricket West Indies to bring the official West Indies Men’s cricket team to WCC3 fans all over the world.

Leveraging advanced AI, WCC3 offers state-of-the-art gameplay including realistic animations and professional commentary as well as real time motion capture to give the players an immersive experience. WCC3 will feature the West Indies team in ODI, T20 and Test formats and include the official roster and jerseys of all formats. Real players, official player names and jerseys will add authenticity to the game and enhance the gaming experience of the fans.

Commenting on this collaboration, NextWave Multimedia co-founder and CEO P.R. Rajendran said, “WCC3 is a unique, one-of-its-kind cricket mobile game in India that has gained the interest and admiration of many young players.”

Cricket West Indies commercial director Dominic Warne, said, “CWI is excited that with WCC3, West Indies fans now have the opportunity to emulate their heroes and play with their favourite West Indies players on their mobile devices. We want to provide access to the West Indies teams in different ways. Mobile and console gaming is a fast-growing entertainment space which can also introduce the West Indies teams to new audiences. We’re sure that fans and gamers will enjoy this realistic mobile cricket gaming experience with taking on the world and winning with the #MeninMaroon.”