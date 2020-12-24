KFC mixes chicken and gaming with the launch of KFConsole

The fast food giant KFC has officially launched its own games console, the KFConsole promising to end the gaming wars with a unique new machine.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

The KFConsole, created in partnership with PC and hardware manufacturer Cool master, is a gaming console that comes bundled with a built-in chicken chamber capable of heating the chicken while you’re busy taking down your opponents in an online 1v1 duel. This is a world-first feature for a gaming console and was teased starting in June this year when many thought it to be some kind of a practical joke.



Other specs include an Intel Nuc9 Extreme Compute Element, a framerate of 240 frames per second (fps), and a 1-terabyte SSD from Seagate, Engadget reports. Neither KFC nor the KFConsole’s maker Cooler Master has indicated a price at this point, but the Intel Nuc9 alone costs $3,100.

Cooler Master stating the “Chicken Chamber” will use the computer’s natural heat and airflow system, which allows focus on the gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

The strange gaming gimmick echoes a recent device in the shape of a six-pack produced by Anheuser-Busch InBev under the name of the Bud Light BL6 console. This hybrid creation, of which only one was built, functions as a gaming console, projector, and two-can “beer koozie.” There is no indication of how many KFConsoles — “forged in the fires of the KFC ovens,” Cooler Master says — will be built.