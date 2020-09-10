MIPCOM 2020 goes digital as MIPCOM ONLINE+

MIPCOM announced its thirty-sixth annual international television content market in 2020 will be held online entirely as MIPCOM ONLINE+. The physical gathering, previously scheduled to take place as MIPCOM RENDEZVOUS CANNES, stands cancelled due to the continued impact of COVID-19.

MIPCOM ONLINE+ will be centered around the digital MIPCOM Week that occurs from 12 to 16 October and will include extended features before and after the main event.

MIPCOM Warm Up will begin on 5 October and offers early access for participating delegates and exhibitors to make the most out of the MIPCOM digital marketplace. Participants will be allowed early access to the Market Intelligence sessions, content and finance briefings and the MIPJunior Screenings platform, as well as the use of the MIPCOM Digital Hub to plan meetings for the MIPCOM Week.

MIPCOM Week will be open from 12 to 16 October as a global online interactive business market including a fully digital “Main Stage Cannes” conference and screening programmes involving global upfronts, keynotes, market screenings, MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards and much more. In addition, the Virtual Exhibit Hub and the enhanced database will allow users to set up highly targeted, video business meetings between distributors, producers, buyers and all international delegates.

Commenting on the digital edition, Reed MIDEM Television Division director Laurine Garaude stated, “Our motivation has always been to bring together the global entertainment community around the flagship week of MIPCOM in order to support content discovery and new business deals, whether online or in-person. We made clear when we announced MIPCOM RENDEZVOUS Cannes that we would only hold the physical market if conditions permitted. Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and recently increased travel restrictions, we believe that MIPCOM ONLINE+ is the most effective way to move forward and to gather the global television community around MIPCOM Week.”

MIPCOM Follow Up+ is scheduled to run from 17 October to 17 November and will offer replays of screenings, keynotes and conference sessions, from MIPCOM and MIPJunior. Delegates and exhibitors can continue to conduct business through the MIPCOM Online+ interactive database tools and Virtual Exhibit Hub as well as using the MIPJunior digital library.

The third season of CANNESERIES, the International TV Series Festival, will take place in Cannes from 9 to 14 October and virtually on its new platform CANNESERIES LIVE from 7 to 21 October.