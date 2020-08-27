Kids sector stable as per genre share; continues to drive growth in Non Prime Time: BARC

BARC India and Nielsen Media jointly released the 11th edition of TV+Smartphone Consumption During COVID, today, 27 August. With unlock, normalcy is restoring slowly despite the Coronavirus cases reaching a record high at 75,000 today.

While the total TV consumption continues to grow, the kids sector has stabilised at 7 per cent (same as the pre-COVID period) in week 33 (15 to 21 August) as per genre share, after peaking to 9 per cent in week 23 of 2020.

Cumulative (Cume) Reach of the sector is 7 per cent higher than the pre-COVID period, while viewing minutes and average time spent of viewers [ATS(v)] suffer in Prime Time (6 pm to 12 am) with 1 per cent and -11 per cent respectively.

On the contrary, the sector continues to see big growth in Non-Prime Time (6 am to 6 pm) with 55 per cent rise in viewing minutes, 20 per cent growth in Cume reach and 11 per cent growth in ATS(v).

In week 33, as per BARC’s ‘Top Five Channels’, Nickelodeon has retained its top position followed by Sonic, POGO, Hungama and Cartoon Network. Motu Patlu is back again on top in ‘Top Five Programmes’ followed by Rudra, and Doraemon.

Of the total time spent on video streaming share by age on smartphones, 16 per cent comes from kids aged two to 11 years. Most younger ones prefer to stream their favourite cartoon shows on mobiles and tablets. However, a drop is seen in total smartphone usage across almost all target audiences in week 33 in comparison to the week of 25 April (peak).