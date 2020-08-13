Disney puts an end to historic 20th Century Fox Television; rebrands it as 20th Television

It’s certainly the end of an era! 20th Century Fox, the iconic brand in the media and entertainment business, officially bids adieu as The Walt Disney Company announced that it’s going to rebrand 20th Century Fox Television as 20th Television.

As a few media reports suggest, the media conglomerate is rebranding the property to curtail consumer confusion over the two brands after last year’s merger. Earlier in January, Disney dropped ‘Fox’ from 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight.

Post the rebranding, the famous logo and title card, which has the words 20th Television on focus, will remain the same but without the words ‘Century’ and ‘Fox’. The House of Mouse has also renamed its other television studios – ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios has become ABC Signature while Fox 21 Television Studios will become Touchstone Television.

“Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honouring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company,” Disney television studios president Craig Hunegs said in an official statement.