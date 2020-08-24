DC FanDome: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ coming to HBO Max in 2021 after much campaigning from fans

DC FanDome is making all the noises right now! DC fans have gone gaga over the latest Zack Synder’s Justice League trailer after much campaigning from fans. which

Filmmaker Synder’s version of Justice League will be released in four separate one-hour instalments, exclusively streaming on HBO Max in 2021. “We’ll find a way of bundling it all together at the end,” said Snyder at the virtual event. He also added that the team is working on a distribution plan for countries where HBO Max isn’t available.

The trailer depicts various members of the team slowly coming together while Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah plays in the background. The new trailer features a redesigned Steppenwolf and a shot of Darkseid, who Snyder is restoring as the film’s main villain, as per his original intention. The teaser has a darker and more sombre tone, as DNA reports.

Being one of the most anticipated panels of the event, Snyder took his time to talk about the trailer and how his version of the film might differ from the original cut. Snyder revealed to Fisher that “Cyborg is the heart of the movie,” and holds things together for the team. The film will “see something with Flash that I don’t think you’ve ever seen before. He interacts with time and space, so you may see him do something timely,” Snyder hinted.

Snyder had to leave Justice League after the death of his daughter in 2017. Warner Bros. then brought director Joss Whedon on board who had already been recruited to help with script rewrites at an earlier stage — to oversee reshoots. After the film released, many fans felt that Snyder’s vision was compromised, and ran #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realised. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the #SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder had earlier stated in May announcing the news.

Bringing Snyder’s cut as an HBO Max original is a tactical move for WarnerMedia, who’s currently trying to upscale the streamer’s subscriber base.

“It’s been an incredible journey. For us, one of the amazing parts is that we were able to interact with and be part of this fan community in an amazing way. It’s changed us and made us grateful for being able to have this dialogue,” Snyder exclaimed at the event.