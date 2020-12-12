‘Spider-Man 3’ cast and updates to date

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Men

The Spider-Man 3 cast is getting better with every passing day! MCU is leaving no stone unturned to make it the next big phenomenon after Avengers: Endgame. Till date, there have been several reports on the casting and the plotline.

The full cast to date follows:

> Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man

> Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man

> Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (Octavius) who we saw in Spider-Man 2

> Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2

> Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson

> Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy

> Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

> Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Peter’s aunt. She also appeared in the last two Spider Man films as well.

For the first time all three Peter Parkers will appear in one film, reiterating the fact that Spider-Man 3 is going to delve into the multiverse concept that was established in Avengers: Endgame and asserted in its MCU follow-up, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cumberbatch’s coming on board as Dr. Strange confirms the multiverse travel, as he’s the one to be linking different worlds.

Spider-Man 3 clearly seems to be going in sync with the idea popularised by its animation counterpart, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Fans are eager to see how the upcoming film depicts these characters we haven’t known for a while (the older versions of Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Dr. Octopus, Electro and Gwen Stacy).

As Collider reports, Garfield, Dunst, and Molina’s presence are confirmed, while Maguire’s presence is pending, currently being talked out by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Stone’s appearance revolves around her pregnancy.

Apart from Garfield, Maguire, Stone, Dunst, Molina, Cumberbatch, and Foxx, Spider-Man 3 also stars Tom Holland as MCU’s Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, Spider-Man 3 is helmed by Jon Watts. The script is penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The movie began filming in late October (deferred by three months due to COVID-19) in the US city of Atlanta, and will continue in Los Angeles and Iceland, before wrapping up in March 2021.