Esports meets the classroom as CyberPowerPC opens masterclass series

L to R: Jai Shah, Yash Bhanushali and Vishal Parekh

The US-based custom gaming PC giant CyberPowerPC, has rolled out an Esports Masterclass series in India, which will be taking place at the internet cafe ApeCity in Navi Mumbai. The initiative aims to help both gamers and their parents understand the structure, opportunities, and challenges of India’s growing esports and video gaming industry.

The series aims to spark open dialogue between families and the gaming industry, offering insights into the discipline, dedication, and long-term potential of esports. The first masterclass of the series featured CyberPowerPC India chief operating officer Vishal Parekh, alongside co-founders of esports organisation Jai Shah and Yash Bhanushali.

Together, they helped over 30 parents and gamers understand the current state of India’s esports ecosystem, the career opportunities it offers, and the importance of balancing academics with competitive ambitions. They also addressed common misconceptions and emphasised how parental support can play a crucial role in a gamer’s journey.

The second masterclass, titled “The Journey of Becoming an Esports Athlete,” spotlighted two of India’s top players, Arman (Aaru) and Ankit “Akop” Shukla. They shared personal stories from their early days in the industry, their daily routines, the pressure of competition, and their experiences dealing with losses, public expectations, burnout, and social media scrutiny. Their candid advice gave young players a realistic perspective on what it truly takes to thrive in esports.

Through its Esports Masterclass series, CyberPowerPC India aims to bridge the knowledge gap between parents and gamers by encouraging honest conversations, breaking common myths, and nurturing a more supportive environment for India’s next generation of esports athletes.

CyberPowerPC India COO Vishal Parekh said, “Gaming and esports in India have evolved into a thriving ecosystem offering diverse career opportunities across content creation, game development, broadcasting, esports management, and of course, professional play. With this masterclass series, our goal is to involve both gamers and their families in the journey. We want parents to understand how structured and disciplined the industry has become, and at the same time, help gamers learn what it truly takes to grow into successful esports athletes. When both sides learn together, we can create stronger support systems for future champions.”

According to the Ficci-EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2025, total participation in esports tournaments in India crossed the two million mark in 2024 and is expected to reach 2.8 million in 2025. The prize pool across major tournaments is also projected to grow from Rs 187 million in 2024 to Rs 250 million in 2025, reflecting the rising scale and competitiveness of the industry.

The masterclass series will take place every Sunday at ApeCity, featuring different voices from across the esports ecosystem to help raise awareness, educate families, and advocate for the industry.

Those interested in attending can follow CyberPowerPC India’s social media channels for registrations.

