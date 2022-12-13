Pune witnessed a massive gathering of 1200 plus students at Tron School of animation, graphics and artology (Bavdhan branch) on 12 December. Media and Skills Council (MESC) in association with Tron has set-up the two day job fair with the purpose to help candidates find their perfect job and facilitate employers to hire the best talent all under one roof.

Day one of the job fair witnessed sessions from the animation, VFX, gaming and technology industry leaders who threw more light about the careers in this ever growing space. The event began with the lighting of lamp ceremony done by Tron Education founder and chairman Rahul Bojalwar, Climb Media filmmaker, storyteller and director Kireet Khurana, NY VFXWAALA CEO Caesar P, Godspeed Games QA manager Anosh Irani, Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare, Gamitronics studio head and art director Vishnu Murthy, and Crescendo Worldwide director Atul Kaluskar. The chief guest of honour was CINTAA general secretary Amit Behl.

All the guest shared valuable insights about their experience in the field, what should students strive towards, and what opportunities the industry has to offer. Kaluskar mentioned how Crescendo Worldwide which is a global management consulting firm that supports organisations, governments, countries and individuals to improve their performance and foster sustainable growth, ventured into the metaverse space during the pandemic. It is called World Beyond Metaverse which allows visitors to do business, join live events, play games and even own assets of World Beyond. He further mentioned that they are looking for animation avatar creators and someone with strong business/monetising skills.

Caesar P spoke about how their VFX house has been delivering some visually outstanding projects and that they are actively looking at hiring people in various divisions. Bhandare showcased the journey of Reliance Animation and shared that if one wants to make a mark in the industry then they need to keep the three Ps in mind – Patience, Passion and Perseverance.

Khurana delved into the history of Indian animation industry, how and why it came to India. He emphasised that it is important to know all aspects of animation field and one should always be open to work for different departments to have a better understanding of all the positions as with AI and other technological advancements, one can never know when which position might be at risk.

Irani gave insights about the tremendous scope the gaming industry has to offer. He also mentioned that if one is looking at getting into the development side of gaming then they need to focus on coding, designing, whereas if someone is planning to get on the testing part, then they need to start playing different genre games a lot, understand the mechanics and core of the game. Murthy spoke the the metaverse and introduced the students to Web 3.0, what it is and the opportunities it has to offer.

The day also witnessed detailed workshops by Crescendo Worldwide founder and MD Vishal Jadhav on ‘World of Metaverse’; ‘Let’s build video games’ by Vishnu Murthy; and business consultant Shambhoo Phalke spoke about the animation industry, how it functions, the roles and positions it has to offer, importance of observation skills and more.

To conclude, all the speakers had one common thing to say – Build a great foundation. Learning a software is easier but knowing the art is more important. With that the day came to an end and day two will witness various studios coming in to recruit potential candidates.