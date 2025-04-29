TV Asahi announces “2025 Shin chan India Year”

TV Asahi, one of Japan’s leading private television networks, has announced that 2025 will be celebrated as the “2025 Shin chan India Year.” This exciting initiative aims to bring the beloved character Shin chan closer to Indian audiences through various India-themed activities, including the release of two Shin chan movies of the IP in theaters across India.

About “2025 Shin chan India Year”

Two Shin chan movies to be released

First release: Shin chan: Our Dinosaur Diary

The film synopsis reads: The grand theme park Dino’s Island opens in Tokyo, sparking a dinosaur craze! Shinnosuke and his family spend the summer with a small dinosaur named Nana, discovered by their dog Shiro. However, danger lurks when Vable Odorokey hunts for Nana to uncover a secret. When dinosaurs escape and rampage across Tokyo and Kasukabe, the Noharas must protect Nana in a thrilling battle to save the day.

The blockbuster hit Shin chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, which achieved the highest box office revenue in Japan, is set to premiere in India on 9 May. An exclusive premiere screening, “Shin chan: Our Dinosaur Diary Exclusive Cinema Premiere,” was held at PVR Cinemas in Inorbit Mall Mumbai on 19 April and was met with resounding success. This highly anticipated dinosaur-themed adventure, adored by children and adults alike, is finally making its way to Indian theaters. Get ready to join Shin chan and the dinosaurs on a grand adventure on the big screen!

Second release: Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India

The film synopsis reads: To celebrate Kasukabe City’s twinning with Mushibai, India, the “Kasukabe Kids Entertainment Festival” holds a dance competition with a trip to India as the grand prize. Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Guard join in, hoping to win. While sightseeing in India, Shinnosuke and Bo buy a mysterious backpack, that transforms Bo into a powerful tyrant. Now, Shinnosuke and his friends must stop him before his newfound power causes chaos.

Shin chan’s latest movie, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, showcases his thrilling adventures in India. The film presents an exhilarating story where Shin chan and his friends sing, dance, and embark on an unforgettable journey through India. Scheduled for release during the Diwali season in October, this movie promises to be a festive treat. Don’t miss the moment when Shin chan arrives in India!

Hindi version trailer premiere at Waves

At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), taking place from 1 May, the Hindi version trailer of Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India will be premiered. Fully dubbed in Hindi, the trailer offers an exciting sneak peek into Shin chan and his friends’ adventures as they explore the vibrant streets of India and immerse themselves in its rich culture. Be sure to visit the Waves venue to catch this exciting preview!

Special logo unveiled for 2025 Shin chan India Year

A special logo featuring the adorable Shin chan dressed in traditional Indian attire, a kurta, has been unveiled to mark the “2025 Shin chan India Year.” This charming logo will be featured in various contexts related to the “Shin chan India Year,” adding a unique and festive touch to the celebration.

Collaboration initiative announced

TV Asahi has announced a collaboration with Fujifilm India and PPIN. Each collaboration aims to showcase the unique appeal of Shin chan and Fujifilm India and PPIN to audiences in India. While the specific details of this collaboration are still being finalised, TV Asahi plan to share more information in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates!

TV Asahi director of international business department Makiko Inaba shared, “We are excited to announce that we have designated 2025 as the “Shin chan India Year,” making it a special year dedicated to celebrating Shin chan in the Indian market. Throughout this year, we will be showcasing the charm of Shin chan in a 360-degree approach, aiming to bring joy to an even larger audience of fans in India.”

She added, “Shin chan has continued to captivate fans worldwide with its unique characters and heartwarming stories. To commemorate this special year, we have planned a variety of initiatives, including the release of two movies in India, hosting events, collaborating with companies for tie-up projects, and producing exclusive merchandise. We are committed to ensuring that fans in India can fully immerse themselves in the Shin chan universe. Stay tuned for an exciting year filled with fun and adventure.”

With over 65 years of leading the Japanese content industry and having 24 network affiliate stations covering the nation, TV Asahi Corporation delivers top-rated drama series, enduring animation programs and high-quality variety shows that target the younger demographic, in addition to broadcasting diverse sports events and daily news shows. Particularly, kids’ animation such as Doraemon and Shin chan have been broadcasted and beloved worldwide for over 30 years. TV Asahi also engages in various new businesses, including original anime production in India and collaborations with partnering studios in Korea and Thailand.

