The Society of AVGC-XR institutions in Kerala (SAIK) has collaborated with AniMela and Animation Masters Summit (AMS) to host the AniMela-AMS Festival 2025 in Kerala.

The International AVGC XR Festival will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and feature a strategic partnership with the Annecy International Film Festival, France, one of the world’s leading animation festivals. This collaboration will bring some of the prominent names in animation, VFX, and immersive media to Kerala, offering a unique opportunity for international talent to engage with India’s vibrant animation community.

The Society of AVGC Institutes in Kerala (SAIK) is actively involved in organizing the festival. The three-day festival is expected to draw around 8,000 attendees, featuring knowledge centers, experiential zones, film screenings, and extensive professional networking opportunities. The event is set to provide valuable exposure to international content, while offering students and animators the chance to explore emerging technologies and trends.

Toonz Media Group CEO and SAIK president P Jayakumar said, “This collaboration with AniMela, Animation Masters Summit, and Annecy represents a momentous step forward for the AVGC and XR sectors in India. By joining forces, we aim to create an event that not only highlights the latest developments in animation and immersive media but also provides a unique space for professionals and students to engage with world-class content and technologies. The involvement of Annecy further strengthens the festival’s position as a global platform for creativity and collaboration.”

Annecy festival director Mickael Marin shared, “Annecy is proud to support the second edition of this ambitious festival, marking a new chapter with its move to Thiruvananthapuram. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting the global animation community with the talents and the animation film industry in India. We warmly thank the AniMela team and all the partners who have made this project possible.”

AniMela artistic director Anne Doshi stated, “India’s AVGC-XR never stops surprising us with its incredible wave of young talent. It is a great honour to team up with the Animation Master Summit and SAIK to offer them opportunities like the International MIFA Campus and the global stage they deserve. We are thrilled to be in Kerala, the land of art and inspiration, where we aim to make AniMela-AMS a true destination festival that celebrates the future of our industry.”

AniMela, which has been conducted annually by Indian not-for-profit organisation Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF), has become a well-known event for the Indian animation and gaming community since it’s launch two years back. AMS, which has been held every year since 1999 by Kerala’s Toonz Media Group, is a great platform for animation professionals, attracting talent from across the globe. This collaboration will create a comprehensive festival experience that will offer global insights, innovation, and collaboration opportunities for India’s burgeoning creative sector.