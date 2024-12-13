Powerkids’ Jungle Book channel now on five FAST platforms in India

India’s Powerkids Entertainment has partnered with Samsung TV Plus India and Indian FAST (Free Ad supported Streaming Television) platforms including Germane TV (Swift TV) and Runn TV to launch dedicated channels for The Jungle Book and Powerkids Kartoon. Powerkids is also available on Jio TV and OTT Play services.

These channels will be available on Fast services targeted towards Indian viewers. Powerkids is also available at streaming content search engine OTT Play as an SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) service.

This alliance will offer selected global shows from the Powerkids and Kartoon channels’ libraries, ranging from nostalgic classics to modern-day entertainment. Powerkids’ well-known show, The Jungle Book has been broadcast in 165 countries, and has now surpassed 26 billion views across all platforms.

Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra shared, “We are pleased to announce that our flagship franchise, The Jungle Book, as a stand-alone channel along with the Powerkids Kartoon Channel and a world class catalogue, is now available to kids and families across India as a Fast service as well. These partnerships demonstrate our commitment to delivering premium content to our viewers. With several spin-offs in production, there’s even more excitement to come.”

In addition, the company already has Powerkids TV YouTube channel, which currently has 44 million plus subscribers and over 23.4 billion views.

Powerkids has also announced new spinoffs from the The Jungle Book franchise namely Akira and Mowgli: The Jungle Book Adventure and Little Mowgli. These fresh adaptations claim to offer the same adventure, magic, and fun to new and longtime fans that the franchise is known for.

The Jungle Book franchise by Powerkids has more adaptations and projects in the works which will be announced at a later date.