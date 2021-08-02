Skip to content
Monday, August 2, 2021
Home
Jordan and Dakota Fanning talk about 'gen:LOCK' season two at Comic-Con
Jordan and Dakota Fanning talk about ‘gen:LOCK’ season two at Comic-Con
August 2, 2021
xpress team
San Diego Comic-Con, also known as SDCC, has again taken the form of a digital event called
Comic-Con at Home this year.
The online event is completely free and can be viewed from the comfort of wherever you are, so long as you have a reliable internet connection. If you’re interested in virtually attending, we have got you details about one of the most interesting sessions that will take place tomorrow.
Michael B. Jordan and Dakota Fanning will discuss season two of Rooster Teeth’s
gen:LOCK this Saturday, 24 July at 6 pm
PT at Comic-Con@Home. You can also tune-in to learn when the show will air on HBO Max and for exclusive footage of season two.
WHAT
:
The cast and crew of
gen:LOCK
– from WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth – will dive into what you can expect in the new season, and show off an exclusive first look at episode one.
WHO:
Executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan (
Black Panther
,
Creed
); Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”,
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
), who voices Miranda Worth; showrunner/lead writer Daniel Dominguez; and panel moderator Karama Horne.
WHEN:
Saturday, 24 July 2021 @ 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET
WHERE:
Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel
Featuring an all-star cast of voices from award-winning actors such as Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, David Tennant and Dakota Fanning, the science-fiction series
gen:LOCK
delivers an action-packed tale of mechanized warfare.
Rooster Teeth is a fan-driven, community built entertainment company. From humble origins in a spare bedroom, Rooster Teeth created the web series Red vs. Blue, an innovative form of entertainment for a changing media landscape that sparked the growth of a passionate global fandom.
For more details about the other upcoming sessions, you can check out the entire Comic-Con schedule
here.
