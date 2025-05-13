Building India’s next creative hub: Sanjay Dubey discusses Madhya Pradesh’s AVGC-XR vision

Sanjay Dubey

India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 per cent, reaching US$35 billion by 2026. A key driver of this expansion is the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality sector—collectively known as AVGC-XR, which has emerged as a significant engine of growth for both the industry and the broader Indian economy.

In a recent interview with AnimationXpress, Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for IT and Science & Technology Sanjay Dubey, outlined the state’s vision to become the country’s next hub for AVGC-XR.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has recently unveiled the MP AVGC-XR Policy 2025, aimed at establishing the state as a leader in this rapidly evolving sector. The policy seeks to generate substantial employment opportunities, drive economic growth and promote technological innovation across the region. It focuses on cultivating a highly skilled workforce through targeted training programmes, scholarships, and the creation of AVGC-XR laboratories and a Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Dubey emphasised that the AVGC-XR policy will complement the existing M&E policy that supports film production in the state. Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s rich and illustrious history within Indian cinema, he said, “Our state has breathtaking landscapes, abundant wildlife, historic landmarks, lush greenery and scenic locations that have long captivated filmmakers from across India and beyond.” A multitude of critically acclaimed and commercially successful productions have been shot in Madhya Pradesh, including Naya Daur, Narsimha, Peepli Live, Gangaajal 2, Raajneeti, Padman, OMG 2, Panchayat, Stree and Maharani. The success and smooth implementation of the state’s film policy have made Madhya Pradesh an increasingly attractive destination for film crews seeking a supportive and streamlined production environment.

Left: Sanjay Dubey and Aamir Khan | Right: Sanjay Dubey and Jackky Bhagnani

At the recently concluded Waves summit in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh made a strong and unmistakable impression. Anchored by the Madhya Pradesh AVGC-XR Policy 2025, the state presented its ambitious vision to fuse talent, technology and storytelling. Highlights included a dialogue with actor Aamir Khan on the power of socially-driven narratives, and a significant commitment from actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani to establish a state-of-the-art film studio in Madhya Pradesh. Throughout the summit, Sanjay Dubey engaged in meaningful conversations that underscored the state’s intent to position itself as a creative and technological powerhouse.

Dubey and his team also held strategic discussions with key industry leaders such as producer Ekta Kapoor, AVGC-XR advocate Ashish Kulkarni, David Unger, Leena Jaisani and several others — all centred on translating the state’s vision into tangible outcomes. A notable partnership with Google Play’s Aneesha Dhar was unveiled, outlining a roadmap for nurturing talent, supporting startups and cultivating an ecosystem designed to empower the next generation of creators in Madhya Pradesh.

He articulated a clear ambition: to develop Madhya Pradesh as a national AVGC-XR hub by strengthening the supporting ecosystem, promoting skill development, and nurturing a pool of designers and artists within the state. “Our plans include building academic capacity in AVGC-XR through the establishment of Centres of Excellence, as well as setting up incubation centres dedicated to the sector.”

Sanjay Dubey interacting with industry officials at Waves 2025

The policy envisages partnerships with educational institutions and universities across Madhya Pradesh. An advisory committee composed of industry leaders from the AVGC sector will play a pivotal role in shaping a forward-looking curriculum. “This comprehensive curriculum will span disciplines ranging from animation and VFX to business management within the sector—ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills required to meet modern industry standards,” he explained. In collaboration with academia, industry stakeholders and industry associations, the committee will also assist the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and universities in formulating curricula tailored to both the media and entertainment sector broadly and the AVGC-XR domain specifically.

Furthermore, the policy includes “Train the Trainer” initiatives. The advisory committee will help design and conduct training programmes for teachers and trainers across schools, universities and private training institutions. He elaborated, “A holistic approach to skills development will be adopted across various educational levels, aligning curricula more closely with the practical demands of the AVGC-XR industry to enhance employability. Colleges will also be encouraged to establish dedicated media and entertainment mini-laboratories on campus.”

“Madhya Pradesh aspires to position itself as a leading AVGC-XR hub. To achieve this vision, we are committed to developing a robust ecosystem that empowers our talented workforce and fosters innovation,” he said.

With its forward-thinking policy, strategic partnerships, and commitment to skill development, Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s burgeoning AVGC-XR industry. By fostering innovation, empowering creative talent, and creating an enabling environment for both filmmakers and digital artists, the state is poised to not only boost its economy but also become a significant player in shaping the future of India’s M&E landscape.