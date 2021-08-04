AMAZON’S IMDB TV INKS U.S. DEAL FOR STUDIO 100’S ‘100% WOLF’ SERIES

Amazon’s IMDb TV service has acquired the AVOD rights for the CGI-animated series 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone for the United States. Set to launch exclusively on this platform on 12 August 2021, the series (26 x 22 minutes) is produced by Flying Bark Productions in association with ABC Australia, SUPER RTL Germany as commissioning broadcasters, and Studio 56. The deal was negotiated on behalf of Studio 100 Media by independent film production studio and all-rights distributor Viva Pictures, who also distributes the CGI-movie 100% Wolf in the US.

“We know that IMDb TV viewers love entertaining content and we delivered it – with the hilarious adventures of a poodle who has the heart of a werewolf” comments Studio 100 Media CEO Martin Krieger. “This collaboration came about because of our amazing partner Viva Pictures, who had already set the course for the successful movie release of ‘100% Wolf’ in the US, and were immensely committed to doing the same for this terrific series.”

“From Maya the Bee to 100% Wolf, Studio 100’s pedigree and quality is unquestionable,” says Viva President Victor Elizalde. “We are excited to bring U.S. audiences the ‘100% Wolf’ series exclusively on IMDb TV.”

Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by renowned Australian author Jayne Lyons, the series100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone has already sold to 80 territories and is being aired by various broadcasters and platforms such as ABC Australia, SUPER RTL (Germany), Discovery Kids (LATAM), Amazon Prime (UK) around the world. The feature film 100% Wolf has been sold to 70 territories and has been successfully released in many countries worldwide.

Both the feature and TV series’ main character is a young heir to a werewolf pack: Freddy Lupin, aged 13, positive he’ll become the most fearsome werewolf ever. However, his transformation is rocked by an unexpected curveball and we’re not talking about COVID, but a “warfing” that goes awry – spoiler alert – when Freddy turns into a poodle. A poodle with a pink mane to be exact. A rich story world unfolds where Freddy and his new-found friends are forced into being heroes, solving mysteries like the legend of the moonstone and empowering each others differences.