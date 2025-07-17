77th Emmy nominations announced as Television Academy sees record voter turnout

The Television Academy has officially dropped the curtain on the 77th Emmy Awards nominations, and animation fans have reason to cheer. In a year where dystopias, dark comedies, and prestige dramas dominated the conversation, animated storytelling made a thunderous leap into the spotlight.

Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots, has cracked the main Animated Program category for the first time. After three seasons of the series, it now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with legacy giants like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. Also returning to the animated elite is Arcane, continuing its prestige run with a nomination that cements its place as a serious contender in adult animation.

The nominations were announced live from the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center, hosted by Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Brenda Song (Running Point), and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego. This year saw the largest voting member turnout in Emmy history, a testament to the evolving landscape of television.

Abrego said, “In a year when the industry has continued to evolve — creatively, structurally and economically — one thing remains clear, powerful performances and compelling stories still cut through. Emmy voters took notice this year as more members voted in the competition than ever before. It’s a reminder of the impact incredible television and exceptional artists have on all of us. We’re looking forward to recognising the teams and individuals that rose to the top this season as we celebrate the best of television.”

Apple TV+’s Severance led the drama category with 27 nominations, followed by HBO’s The Penguin with 24, and The White Lotus with 23. In comedy, The Studio tied the all-time record with 23 nominations, matching The Bear’s 2024 feat.

There were 33 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this year including Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Ike Barinholtz (The Studio), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Zach Cherry (Severance), Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Scott Glenn (The White Lotus), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt), Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), Robby Hoffman (Hacks), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Zoë Kravitz (The Studio), Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt), Britt Lower (Severance), Anthony Mackie (The Studio), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent), Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin), Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts), Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), J.K. Simmons (Die Hart: Hart To Kill), Jenny Slate (Dying For Sex), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence), Michael Urie (Shrinking), Ashley Walters (Adolescence) and Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus). Notably, 15-year-old Owen Cooper (Adolescence) became the youngest-ever nominee in the outstanding supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie category. For context, Roxana Zal won the supporting actress award in 1984 at age 14 for Something About Amelia.

Seth Rogen earned three nominations for performance, writing, and directing for The Studio. Others with multiple nods include Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Julianne Nicholson (Paradise and Hacks), Catherine O’Hara (The Studio and The Last Of Us), and Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex).

Netflix dominated with 120 nominations across 44 titles, including Adolescence (13), Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (11), and Black Mirror (10). Maya Rudolph made Emmy history with her sixth nomination for outstanding character voice-over performance in Big Mouth, underscoring the growing recognition of voice talent in animation.

The 77th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, 14 September, from 8 to11 pm EDT / 5 to 8 pm PDT on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host, with Jesse Collins Entertainment producing for the third consecutive year.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held on Saturday, 6 September and Sunday, 7 September, at the Peacock Theater at LA. Live, produced by Bob Bain Productions. An edited version will air Saturday, 13 September, at 8 pm PDT on FXX and stream on Hulu through 7 October.

Final-round online voting begins 18 August 2025. Producer eligibility updates and appeals may revise the nominations roster in early August.