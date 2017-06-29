In a fun interaction with media on 27 June 2017, Indian actor Tiger Shroff shares his experience of dubbing for Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the Hindi version of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.
Latest videos
- Tiger Shroff on dubbing ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Hindi version
- Redchillies VFX reveals the magic behind Phillauri
- In conversation with Priyank Kharge – Karnataka Minister of State for IT, BT & Tourism
- GAFX 2017: Masters advice to students
- Industry veterans’ thoughts about GAFX 2017
- Snippets from ‘The Art of Post-Production’