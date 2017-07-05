The Art of Post Production – Hyderabad edition

The second edition of The Art of Post Production was held at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad on 19 June 2017. Organised by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe and BenQ, it was attended by several veteran speakers like Guru Vaidya from Adobe, Mahesh Soni from BenQ, Promita Sen and Dora Babu from Makuta VFX, and Telangana joint director (promotion), information technology & communications department Syed Shawket Hussain Madani.