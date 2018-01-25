MAAC 24FPS 2017: Thoughts & Suggestions from Veterans & Jury

MAAC hosted its 15th edition of 24FPS Awards in Mumbai on 22 December, 2017. MAAC senior personnel and industry veterans explain how MAAC makes students industry-ready and share their thoughts on the rising number of animation and VFX institutes in India. They also give a word of advice to students aspiring to carve a name in the AVGC industry.
