Five Bollywood stars who deceived the audience with VFX

The VFX technology has developed by leaps and bounds over the years. It has now reached a point where a movie cannot go without having a few VFX shots in it.From jumping off a cliff to beautifying the locations of a scene; from fighting an animal to the cars and bike stunts, VFX is used for a multitude of purposes. But did I mention flexing of muscles? Well, that is another primary area of application today.

A number of actors are resorting to visual effects to enhance their body muscles on the screen. The six or eight packs abs seen are actually the computer tricks made to drool the audiences over.Here are some of the stars who availed the same.

Salman Khan

Talking of flexing of muscles, what better way to start with than the mention of Salman Khan? The bollywood superstar is well-known for flaunting his muscles in almost every other movie but in not each of those instances does he boast his real muscles.

Although, the actor has undergone huge transformations and now possesses a burly appeal. Back in 2009 while filming Wanted, the makers used VFX for a scene in which he goes topless.The movie sequence depicts a six-pack while in reality, Salman cut a flabby figure. He also used the same techniques for Ek Tha Tiger.

Akshay Kumar

The king of high adrenaline and heart pounding actions, Akshay Kumar seldom shows off his muscles though. The ‘Khiladi’ has maintained a great physique to keep him ticking, but taking his shirt off isn’t his attribute.Yet in his 2013 flick Boss, Kumar was seen ripping his shirt in the climax to flaunt his bulging abs. Though the fact that the scene was one of the few saving grace of the movie is a story for another day, those brawny muscles were nothing but a result of visual effects.

Shahrukh Khan

He may be the ‘baadshah’ of romance, but Shahrukh Khan too has had his fare share of muscle flashing over the years.Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year are some of the films of the recent times where we saw him shirtless, but in the psychological thriller Fan, the makers used VFX to make him look younger for his other character.Essaying a double role in the movie, the character of ‘Gaurav Chandna’ required Shahrukh to look 20 years younger. Difficult it may seem, but thanks to prosthetics and some visual effects it was made possible.

Sunny Deol

We may not see him in the limelight these days, but the fearsome Sunny Deol was just as charming as any other actor, back in the day.Now well over fifty, the Gadar actor may be in the twilight of his career, but that did not stop him from going shirtless in last year’s Ghayal Once Again.

Now you may be thinking why would an actor as old as him needs to flaunt his body. But let me tell you, those visual effects were used to make him look old and crippled.The plot involved Sunny Deol being released from jail after a long time, hence required him to cut a forlorn figure. And the VFX helped him do that.

Govinda

The seasoned actor ruled the roost in the 90s, but essays supporting yet influential roles in several movies today. Next, he’ll be seen in the upcoming Jagga Jasoos.Nevertheless, even a comical actor like him has got to show off a toned physique in front of the camera, case in point the forgetful Happy Ending.One of the scenes in the movie witnessed Govinda tearing his shirt apart and boasting a six-pack. But as per reports, it is mere camera trick to enhance his body muscles.