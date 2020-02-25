World’s millionaire kids right now

Imagine a life where you are barely 18, but you can afford to buy yourself the most expensive goodies and treats.While some people have to go to school and work for minimum wage, these lucky kids get to go to the most expensive trips and wear designer clothes.

Here is a list of some of the kids who are millionaires right now.

Blue Ivy Carter

Her birth is one of the most talked-about births in history. Blue Ivy is the first daughter of music moguls Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z. More so, Blue Ivy’s parents are the richest music couple in Hollywood. This explains her being worth an estimate of 1 billion US dollars.

However, she might have to share her little inherited empire with the family’s new twin edition.

Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise is the daughter of two of the most paid Hollywood actors. In the case that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes die, Suri is estimated to be worth 800 million US dollars.

The young teen tops the list of the richest teens. Additionally, she has social media that’s even more than some of the famous artistes by just being born by popular parents.

Emme and Maximilian Muniz

Jenifer Lopez and Marc Antony's kids also make the list with an inheritance worth 200 million US dollars. These kids are living the dream, all thanks to being born by the most loved estranged Latina couple. For example, Emme got to join her mother in one of the most historic Pepsi Super Bawl performance.

Her road to fame and even make more millions has already been paved by famous parents.

Dannie Lynn Birkhead

Although she lost her mother in the process, Dannie Lynn Birkhead got to inherit over 50 million US dollars after the demise of Anna Nicole Smith.To top it off, she was nominated as Guess Girl’s Spring Line in 2013. She can even top up her inheritance from her modelling career.