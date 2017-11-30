Winners of inaugural ATF Animation Pitch and second ATF Formats Pitch unveiled

After an exciting round of on-stage pitches where producers from all over Asia presented their ideas, winners of the inaugural Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) Animation Pitch and second ATF Formats Pitch were unveiled today.

studio2 Animation Lab from Taiwan wins the inaugural ATF Animation Pitch

Reed Exhibitions and global partner Green Gold Animation announced studio2 Animation Lab as the winner of the first-ever ATF Animation Pitch. The animation concept, titled “The Western Journey of Pigsy”, wowed the on-stage jury for its creativity and strong appeal to children. The line-up of judges, which comprised of some of the biggest names in kids’ animation and entertainment, also saw strong potential for the concept to be exported and extended to a series.

Targeted at creators and producers of innovative concepts for new and original kids’ animation, ATF Animation Pitch was aimed at facilitating the exchange of ideas and talent between leading international television, distribution and Asia-based producers. In total, 61 entries were received from all over Asia.

“I am thrilled and excited to be named the winner of the inaugural ATF Animation Pitch. We had a unique concept and we felt that it allows viewers to experience the Journey in the West story in a contemporary way. Moving forward, we will work towards developing the script for the concept,” said studio2 Animation Lab director Chiu Li Wei.

Chiu Li Wei and Grace Chuang from studio2 Animation Lab received a US$19,000 prize from Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd. This includes a US$2,500 cash award, and a consultancy package worth US$16,500 that is tailor-made for them to further develop the winning animation, making it ready to pitch to broadcasters.

ATF Formats Pitch revealed its second winner – Gamaliel Paulus (Gammy) from Indonesia

After a closely contested fight between five finalists, leading independent distributor all3media International and ATF announced that Gamaliel Paulus (Gammy) from Indonesia, came out on top, winning S$3,500 in cash and a S$16,500 consultancy package tailor-made to develop the format, making it pitch-ready for broadcasters.

ATF Formats Pitch is the premier Asian pitching competition designed to discover innovative concepts for new and original non-scripted entertainment formats from the pan-Asian region. This platform showcases the best of Asia, and exposes ideas for export and development within and even outside of the region.

In its second year, the competition received more than 50 entries from 13 countries and only five finalists were selected to pitch their concept during the live on-stage judging session which concluded earlier today. Formats were evaluated based on creativity, originality and capacity to return for multiple series. The winning concept must also have the capability to resonate with audiences globally.

Portraying all these qualities was the winning format, Ranking. It is a game show where participants have to guess the correct order of a ranking in return for prizes. Besides the excitement value that comes with game shows, it also serves to dish fun facts and information to viewers. The judges loved the simplicity of the idea and felt that it had great potential for further development.

“As many people are familiar with rankings, I believe my format will appeal to any country. Also, I have not seen it in the form of a game show concept. As a producer myself, I understood that for a format to do well, it has to be simple. I am very thankful for the win, I didn’t expect it at all,” said Gamaliel Paulus (Gammy).

To further develop the format and make it ready for pitching to broadcasters, Gamaliel Paulus (Gammy) will work closely with all3media International. This follows the success of “Hit It” from XTREME Media, which won at the inaugural ATF Formats Pitch last year, and has received its first local commission for a debut in February 2018.

Aside from the ATF Animation Pitch and ATF Formats Pitch, ATF and ScreenSingapore is also home to another pitching competition, the Southeast Asian Film Financing (SAFF) Project Market.

ATF and ScreenSingapore is part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF).