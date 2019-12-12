What 5G means for your data privacy?

5G is the start of revolutionary technological change. But this technology will also impact your privacy. Read more to learn what 5G means for your privacy online. 5G is the technology of the 2020s. It’s a significant investment into the next decade and will be the anchor of a vast range of innovations — from driverless cars to Internet-of-Things style home products and much more.

You’ve probably heard about 5G. And you can already find it in major cities in the US, China, Korea, and other countries. But it’s time to learn more about 5G, how it changes things, and how it’s going to put your privacy at risk.

What is 5G?

5G stands for the fifth-generation cellular network used for mobile communication. Not only it will bring faster download speeds but will also reduce latency (thus, increasing responsiveness). Everyone will be able to connect many more devices at the same time.

The technology behind 5G is immensely sophisticated. It involves various radio frequencies, cellular tower enhancements, and more. The best way for consumers to understand its impact is by comparing it to 4G.

The first 4G phones emerged in 2010. But standardisation of 4G and mass adoption took a few years. Likewise, the primary application of 4G tech took time to develop.

Apps like Snapchat and Uber gained widespread use in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Video calls over LTE also became popular at that time. Likewise, you can anticipate significant changes as the 5G technology reaches mass adoption.

What changes will 5G bring?

It’s hard to predict how 5G will change things. In 2009, nobody could have predicted Uber redefining transportation. But technology researchers have long understood that 5G is the key to the Internet-of-Things (IoT).

IoT technology is already all around us. From smart thermostats and lights to virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri. Everyone has had some experience with it. These types of lower-level IoT applications will continue to increase as people connect more products to the internet. In the end, you’ll be able to use your smartphone to program just about anything in your home.

But 5G has even more significant implications for genuinely radical technologies. 5G is the key to self-driving vehicles. Google, Tesla, and other companies already have had successful launches of safe, self-driving cars. Not only 5G will enable these vehicles to drive as they do now, but also yo interact with each other, traffic lights, and other networks. They will become more safe and efficient.

And self-driving vehicles are only one aspect of 5G technology. Artificial intelligence, immersive education experience, and industrial applications will find a use for it too. Like the internet has touched every aspect of life, so will 5G continue this path into new dimensions.

What does 5G means for your privacy?

5G will transmit astounding amounts of data. If technologies like 4G and enhanced WiFi launched the era of big data, then 5G will take it to the next level.

Picture this. Everything around you is connected to the internet and tracking all kinds of metrics. Your lights measure how often you turn them on, at what times, and even at what intensity. Your refrigerator counts the number of times you open its doors or pull out food.

Data researchers have already labeled 5G as a hackers paradise. And it’s not only hackers. Governments, big corporations, advertisers, internet service providers, and any other interested parties have a goldmine of data to harvest.

Looking at past scandals like Cambridge-Analytica in 2016, there’s a clear precedent that shows consumers need to worry about their privacy. And it will become a more significant concern as everyone will start incorporating 5G into their daily lives.

How to have both 5G and privacy?

5G technology is going to be incredible. It’s nothing to run from. By 2023, researchers estimate that 51 per cent of all phones worldwide will be 5G. You’ll have a 5G device in your pocket in no time.

That’s why you need to learn the lessons from the 2010s and apply them in the next decade. You need to be aware of who you can trust with your data. And you need to take its security into your own hands.

More than anything, it means being careful with every device you connect to your network. Change every default password, starting from your router and ending with the latest tech gadget you buy.

Also, safeguard your internet connection. You can use a virtual private network (VPN) for that. You can find a VPN for Mac, Windows, Linux, smart TVs, and more. You can even set a VPN on your router to protect all smart devices connected to your home network.

And don’t forget to keep up with the tech news. That includes all things cybersecurity. The more you know about things that concern your privacy, the better you’ll be prepared to face or prevent them.

Threats to your privacy are already here, so act now before it’s too late.