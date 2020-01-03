Latest Videos


January 3-2020
THREE D HOLOGRAMS PVT. LTD.

3:50 pm 03/01/2020

We are leaders in Autostereoscopic technology ( 3D without glasses ) in India, we provide 3D screens and technologies with content production. We have production facility in Mumbai for Animation and VFX works.

Website: www.threedholograms.com

We are looking for 3D Modeling cum Texturing artist, 3D Generalist and Compositors.

3D Modelers cum Texturing Artist

Experience: Junior to mid-level, experience in episodes, films and commercials.

Software known: Maya, Zbrush, painter, photoshop

Responsibilities:
  • At least 1+ years’ experience in 3D Modeling and Texturing,
  • Advanced demonstrated knowledge and production experience in Maya, zbrush,
  • Must have strong knowledge of topologyand the modeling application interface
  • Must have knowledge of the unwrapping and texturing.
  • Must have strong aptitude for technical workflow challenges such as directory structure, file formats, naming conventions, scripts, automation tools, automated dailies, etc.
  • Experience with Organic and non-organic3D models.
  • Ability to mentor coworkers

3D Generalist

Experience: minimum 2years’ experience in CG, Commercials and Films.

Software known: Maya, Photoshop, After Effects, Painter.

Responsibilities:
  • Produce 3D imagery and animation content for films, television commercials, AV.
  • Drive creative 3D concepts with the rest of our team with good communication, planning,
    Concepts/sketches, etc.
  • Demonstrative experience and knowledge of advanced 3D modeling, rendering, animation,
    Texturing, lighting, shading and rigging Expert level in Maya.
  • Advanced rendering skills with clean, modern aesthetics (Mental Ray skills strongly
    Preferred)
  • Expertise in compositing principles Very creative and design oriented, excellent
    Communicator, good with teamworkSelf-motivated problem solver.

Compositors

Experience: Junior to mid-level experience in CG, films and commercials.

Software known: Aftereffects, Nuke

Responsibilities:
  • At least 1+ years’ experience in compositing
  • Taking care of CG and VFX Composting.
  • Must have strong aptitude for technical workflow challenges.
  • Continuously in touch with internal team and client.

Job Location: Mumbai

To Apply: Mail us your updated Resume,Show reellinks and current salary on the following emails.

Mail id-   praveen@threedholograms.com, dayal@threedholograms.com

