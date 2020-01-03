THREE D HOLOGRAMS PVT. LTD.

We are leaders in Autostereoscopic technology ( 3D without glasses ) in India, we provide 3D screens and technologies with content production. We have production facility in Mumbai for Animation and VFX works.
Website: www.threedholograms.com
We are looking for 3D Modeling cum Texturing artist, 3D Generalist and Compositors.
3D Modelers cum Texturing Artist
Experience: Junior to mid-level, experience in episodes, films and commercials.
Software known: Maya, Zbrush, painter, photoshop
Responsibilities:
- At least 1+ years’ experience in 3D Modeling and Texturing,
- Advanced demonstrated knowledge and production experience in Maya, zbrush,
- Must have strong knowledge of topologyand the modeling application interface
- Must have knowledge of the unwrapping and texturing.
- Must have strong aptitude for technical workflow challenges such as directory structure, file formats, naming conventions, scripts, automation tools, automated dailies, etc.
- Experience with Organic and non-organic3D models.
- Ability to mentor coworkers
3D Generalist
Experience: minimum 2years’ experience in CG, Commercials and Films.
Software known: Maya, Photoshop, After Effects, Painter.
Responsibilities:
- Produce 3D imagery and animation content for films, television commercials, AV.
- Drive creative 3D concepts with the rest of our team with good communication, planning,
Concepts/sketches, etc.
- Demonstrative experience and knowledge of advanced 3D modeling, rendering, animation,
Texturing, lighting, shading and rigging Expert level in Maya.
- Advanced rendering skills with clean, modern aesthetics (Mental Ray skills strongly
Preferred)
- Expertise in compositing principles Very creative and design oriented, excellent
Communicator, good with teamworkSelf-motivated problem solver.
Compositors
Experience: Junior to mid-level experience in CG, films and commercials.
Software known: Aftereffects, Nuke
Responsibilities:
- At least 1+ years’ experience in compositing
- Taking care of CG and VFX Composting.
- Must have strong aptitude for technical workflow challenges.
- Continuously in touch with internal team and client.
Job Location: Mumbai
To Apply: Mail us your updated Resume,Show reellinks and current salary on the following emails.
Mail id- praveen@threedholograms.com, dayal@threedholograms.com