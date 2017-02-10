The preschool show ‘Uma and Devan Namaste!’ stars Indian-American siblings

Toonz Media Group and New York-based Sharmaji Productions have partnered on the production of a full season of Uma and Devan Namaste!, a new animated series that is the first to explore the daily lives of Indian-American families. Targeting preschoolers, the show follows sister Uma (age 5) and brother Devan (almost 4) as they balance growing up in the US while staying true to their Indian heritage.

“For Toonz, it is of utmost importance to find creative and philosophical synergies with our partners, and we found it in Sharmaji Productions,” Toonz Media, CEO, P. Jayakumar said. “Uma and Devan Namaste! is an amazing series which will connect well with kids across the world. We have great hopes for the show and this wonderful collaboration.”

“Namaste,” a respectful greeting meaning “I bow to you,” conveys a message that recognises and emphasises the good in each individual- a central focus of the series. The siblings navigate their multicultural world with the help of their family and friends. As they encounter the unique cultural practices of their friends, they also learn to respect and celebrate the diversity within modern America. Each episode highlights important, universal lessons while incorporating aspects of Indian culture

The series also features Uma and Devan’s loving family members: their grandparents Dadi and Dadu who are first-generation immigrants; their US-born parents; and their eccentric uncle, Mamu. Throughout the series, the siblings are shown planning various adventures like making Rangoli, playing cricket, practicing yoga, baking roti and celebrating Holi.

The show explores the wonders of childhood through the eyes of Uma and Devan as they learn to live, play and conquer obstacles in the multi-cultural society. Childhood is a fun, imaginative experience, often presenting many challenges to overcome. Each episode highlights a key lesson as well as an aspect of Indian culture, as the children learn about themselves and the world around them.

Toonz Media Group’s other projects revolving Indian culture include The Adventures of Tenali Raman, Swami Ayyappan, Hanuman The Immortal, Tales of Shiva and many more.