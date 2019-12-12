The most nerve-wracking games

Who doesn’t love games? The technology has made it possible for the top providers to make games with extraordinary quality and revolutionising graphics. The great games along with the great performances that the computers and other consoles have are a perfect match. As we know, some of them can be addictive and stressful to play. So, with that thought in mind, we’ve come up with a list of the most nerve-wracking game types.

Casino Games

Casino games have always been popular for the players. These days, online casinos have made the games even more reachable and you can play them from the comfort of your home. Whenever money is on the line, you know that you cannot afford to make a mistake. There are many online casino games that offer tremendous prizes, which is why people love to play them. The top picks from this section are poker, Blackjack, roulette, and slot games.

Racing Games

There is nothing worse than being just seconds away from victory just to get hit by the opponent and lose the race. Racing games are extremely fun to play, but they come at a price. They are full of nerve-wracking moments where you need to beat tough drivers in order to proceed, and it can be quite annoying if you fail a few times. The best and toughest games in the racing section are the Need for Speed games, where you will experience the thrill of street racing, car tuning, and countless police chases.

Horror Games

You simply knew that this type would be featured on our list. Horror games are widely known for their intriguing and scary gameplay, often involving apocalypse and zombies. These games are extremely scary to play, especially during night hours. Some of the most popular games in this category are the Resident Evil series, Condemned: Criminal Origins, Past Cure, Condemned 2: Bloodshot, and Penumbra: Black Plague.

MOBA Games

Finally, we have games that have been dominating the world recently. MOBA or Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games are real-time strategy games where multiple people from around the world play in teams against each other. They have become highly popular because they require a lot of reflexes and intelligence to outsmart your opponent a win the battle. The most popular MOBA games are League of Legends, Dota 1 and 2, Heroes of the Storm, and Arena of Valor.

Another similar type like MOBA is the online battle royale games, where instead of competing in teams, the players are fighting individually. PUBG and Fortnite are the top games in this category.

An interesting thing about these games is that some of them are even part of the e-sports category. There are numerous tournaments with excellent cash prizes each year. For example, a young kid recently won $3 million in a Fortnite tournament.

The largest prize pool of any tournaments is in Dota 2. This year, The International became the e-sport tournament with the highest prize pool ever. $34.3 million were split between 90 players in 18 teams.