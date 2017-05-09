‘The Big Aristotle’ Shaquille O’Neal booms back to the court in ‘NBA 2K18 Legend Edition’

2K announced that NBA 2K will feature Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. This special edition of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series for the last 16 years* gives the court to the big man who needs no introduction, “The Diesel…The Big Aristotle…Superman…Shaq Daddy…” with special Shaq-themed memorabilia and content, extending his legacy as the most dominant center in NBA history.

“I want to thank NBA 2K for their continuous support of my basketball and broadcast career,” said O’Neal, whose Hall of Fame enshrinement late last year celebrates a storied 19-year career. “I’m excited to be on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and I hope my fans have a blast playing it up big man style and re-creating my most legendary in-game moments!”

Gamers who pre-order the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition will receive special Shaq memorabilia, in-game content, and Early Tip-Off Access beginning 15 September, 2017.

Physical Items:

Limited-edition Shaq poster

5 Panini trading cards

Exclusive stickers

Digital Content:

100,000 Virtual Currency

20 Weekly MyTEAM Packs

Shaq in-game items

And more!

Gamers who pre-order the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold will also receive Early Tip-Off Access beginning September 15, 2017 with even more exclusive Shaq memorabilia and in-game content, including:

Physical Items:

Limited-edition Shaq Poster

Lenticular

10 Panini trading cards

Exclusive stickers

Digital Content:

250,000 Virtual Currency

40 Weekly MyTEAM Packs

Shaq in-game items

And more!

O’Neal’s Legend Edition appearance on NBA 2K18 marks the third NBA 2K cover appearance for the 15-time NBA All-Star and 14-time All-NBA selection. O’Neal, who played 19 NBA seasons, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and Legend Edition Gold will be available in both digital and physical formats, on PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One. The NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and Legend Edition Gold will be available in physical format on Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K18 is not yet rated by the Media Development Authority. It will be available for PlayStation 4 system and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms on September 19, 2017.