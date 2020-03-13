Soul: Disney and PIxar release new trailer

Pixar is all set to release two original movies in the theatres this year. After Onward, the studio’s eyes are now trained on the next movie Soul.

Directed by Pixar studio head Pete Docter, Soul is an introspective adventure, similar to his previous film, Inside Out. The movie doesn’t arrive in theaters in June but Disney and Pixar have released a brand new trailer online.

Soul is the third Disney film to get a trailer this week, following Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. You can check out the trailer in the video below: