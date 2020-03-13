Soul: Disney and PIxar release new trailer

Pixar is all set to release two original movies in the theatres this year. After Onward, the studio’s eyes are now trained on the next movie Soul.
Directed by Pixar studio head Pete Docter, Soul is an introspective adventure, similar to his previous film, Inside Out. The movie doesn’t arrive in theaters in June but Disney and Pixar have released a brand new trailer online.
Soul is the third Disney film to get a trailer this week, following Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. You can check out the trailer in the video below:
Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who is forced to put his dreams on hold when he becomes a teacher. After Joe suddenly dies in an accident, his soul is sent to a realm called You Seminar, and his after life begins. Tina Fey plays a character named 22, whom Joe meets in You Seminar, and she doesn’t think life on Earth is all it’s cracked up to be.
A middle-school music teacher dreams of playing at legendary New York jazz club “The Blue Note”.
Soul is set to arrive in theaters on June 19th.