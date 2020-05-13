Sony YAY! launches ‘Summer Camps with YAY!’ to keep kids entertained and engaged

With the summer holidays coming sooner than expected, kids are looking to make the best of the time they have in this lockdown. As outdoor fun and games are a luxury now, kids are now spending more time indoors and this has been considered the right opportunity by Sony YAY! To make kids learn some new skills.

The kids broadcaster has taken up the mantle of mixing fun and learning by presenting ‘Summer Camps with YAY!’ campaign that will see numerous workshops for kids which will keep them engaged and entertained throughout. Here is the list of activities from the campaign:

1. DIY fun with Lalon

The YAY! Summer Camp brings ‘the art genius’ Lalon for some DIY fun. He brings together a delightful experience for kids, as he teaches them to create a lot of fun DIYs with the simple material available at home. Kids can tune into Sony YAY!’s YouTube handle and get artistic with Lalon while they learn 10 unique art and craft pieces like reusable masks, photo frames and much more. The show will create a unique art every week.

2. Zumba Time for Kids with Sucheta Pal!

They say that ‘Dancing is like dreaming with your feet’. And what better way to dance the quarantine away with your little ones? Sony YAY! brings India’s first Zumba education specialist Sucheta Pal for conducting an exciting Zumba session that will entail lots of fun dance and moves. While it adds a lot of crazy fun and laughter, the exercise will also help increase kids’ physical strength effortlessly. Kids can put on their dancing shoes and groove with Sucheta Pal on the beat of Kicko Song, Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal song and other peppy tracks.

3. Magical story time with Devaki

Summer vacations are incomplete without storytelling, as it gives wings to imaginations. With Devaki from Little Readers Nook, Sony YAY! has carefully curated stories to take the kids on a magical journey. In this segment, Devaki will bring to life a variety of characters in her video series in the YAY! Summer camp.

4. Garden away & get It Growing: From seed to plant with Smitha

Getting close to nature has many benefits and what better time for kids to become plant parents and learn to grow greens of their own. Kids will sure want to get their hands dirty with the gardening master Smitha and experience the magical art of gardening by using simple things and tools that are available at home. This summer, they can learn the importance of vine and grass at the summer camp.

5. Yoga workshop with Sakshi Kharbanda

With all the fun and excitement, it’s also important for the kids to take the time out to relax and refresh, so that they become well-rounded happy individuals and yoga is key to unlock it. What better way to teach them to achieve the perfect balance between mind and body than practicing Yoga? Kids can roll their yoga mats in this relaxation time with the Yoga guru.

Joining the holiday bandwagon, actress Sameera Reddy who’s also a doting mom, has recently shared a cute video asking the adorable duo of Honey-Bunny to join her for some summer fun and giving fans a sneak peak on Sony YAY!’s Summer Camps that’s keeping her kids busy!

These summer camp videos will be hosted across the Sony YAY! social media handles on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.