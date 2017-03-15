Sony Pictures Animation promotes Pam Marsden to head of production

Producer of the comedy hit animated feature Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, Pam Marsden has been promoted to head of production at Sony Pictures Animation. Sony Pictures Animation, president, Kristine Belson made the announcement on Tuesday, 14 March, 2017.

Previously, Marsden served as the executive vice president of physical production, a post she held for six years at Sony Pictures Animation, where she was responsible for planning, budgeting and supervising all projects on the Sony Pictures Animation slate. She has recently been overseeing every aspect of the studio’s growth.

The studio has been increasing its output drastically and will see three theatrical features, two series, a short film and a direct-to-home feature for 2017.

“I am very fortunate to have Pam as my partner,” said Belson. “Not only has she masterfully led the dramatic growth of our operations and creative community, she’s done it all with positivity and humour which I am thankful for every day.”

Before joining Sony Pictures Animation in 2005, Pam produced Dinosaur for Walt Disney Feature Animation and the home entertainment feature Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas for Walt Disney Pictures’ DisneyToon Studios.