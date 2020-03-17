ROTOMAKER VFX TALENT SEARCH-2020

Rotomaker is a California, USA based VFX company operating one of the biggest VFX production facilities in India. Driven by the spirit of talented artists in the VFX industry, the company provides superior quality post-production services to the majority of Hollywood films, TV Series and ad commercials. Currently, we are looking for VFX artists to work on the Hollywood Projects in Hyderabad location.

JOB LOCATION: HYDERABAD

HERE ARE THE POSITIONS WE REQUIRED

VFX-PREP SUPERVISOR

3years of WORK experience as a Prep Supervisor in a VFX studio over al 8 to 10+ years experience needed in VFX industry.

VFX-PREP LEADS

Need 2years of WORK experience as a Team Lead in a VFX studio over all 6 to 8+ years experience needed in VFX industry.

VFX-ROTO ARTISTS

4 to 6 years of Experience Needed with VFX Background

VFX-PAINT-COMP ARTISTS

4 to 6 years of Experience Needed with VFX Background

VFX-COMP ARTISTS

3 to 5years of Experience Needed with VFX Backround

MATCHMOVE ARTISTS

3 to 5years of Experience Needed with International Film Background

PRODUCTION CO-ORDINATORS

2+ YEARS OF PRODUCTION EXPERIENCE NEEDED VFX/Animation Industry

Other Openings:

Sr. Technical HR

Min 5 years plus experience in VFX / Animation Industry.

HR

Min 3 years plus experience in VFX / Animation Industry.

Freshers for VFX Intern-ship

Students who have completed Visual Effects courses from Arena, MAAC or any Recognized VFX training centre can apply for this job.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME TO Careers@rotomaker.com

CONTACT NO: 9014631000,8143401000

Reach me in Whats app : +91 8143401000