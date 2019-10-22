Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”
Job Location : Bangalore
Share your updated CV & demo reel link on jobs@rockstarindia.com
https://www.rockstargames.com/
Animation Content Developer
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Annotating lines of dialogue with animated performances to enhance the final result – Tagging animations to Main Characters, Animals and Ambient NPCs.
- Regular status reporting
- Evaluating aesthetic results and providing constructive feedback to improve quality
- Work closely and coordinate with other R* studios and departments
SKILLS
- A good understanding of animation principles and in particular a strong aesthetic eye and sense of timing
- Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Positive, solution-oriented individual with a passion for game development.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
- Ability to accurately and comprehensively write bug reports.
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.
Animation Resource Assistant
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work closely and coordinate priorities with other R* studios and departments.
- Evaluate assets for animation suitability and usability.
- Maintain scene functionality via optimization and organisation of file assets for the cinematic department
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-orientated individual, with an interest in video games and game development.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Knowledge of development issues with an understanding of export processes to game engine.
- Technically minded to problem solve and overcome challenges throughout production.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
Character Animator
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create stunning animations that are fluid, responsive and cinematic.
- Work closely with our global studios to create immersive game experiences.
- Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
- Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
- Outstanding demo reel.
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-orientated individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games, and game development.
- Exceptional skill in animating the human figure to create realistic character animations.
- Strong understanding of development issues in getting animations into a game.
- Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
Face Animator
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create visually stunning 3D facial animations.
- Work closely with our global studios to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.
- Animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid facial animations.
- Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
- Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
- Hand key facial animation experience required.
- Outstanding demo reel demonstrating good understanding of animation principles with a focus on high quality facial animation.
SKILLS
- Positive, solution-oriented individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games and game development.
- Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, MotionBuilder, or equivalent 3D program.
- Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.
- Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
- Strong understanding of development issues involved in getting animations into a game.
- Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
- Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
GAME TESTER
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Testing various games and applications across all platforms, quickly learning and mastering each one.
- Retaining the knowledge needed to set up all platforms quickly and effectively.
- Finding, reproducing, and accurately reporting issues in detailed bug reports.
- Carrying out accurate examination and revision of reported issues.
- Maintaining proactivity, filling downtime constructively with work based tasks.
- Providing critical analysis and feedback in report form, clearly and concisely.
- Completing tasks within deadlines and working extra hours when necessary to finish on time.
- Meeting overtime expectations to ensure a project or task is brought satisfactorily to completion.
- Participating in a close-knit, friendly atmosphere, sharing ideas, helping others when needed.
- Learning about and adhering to our internal systems, software and processes.
QUALIFICATIONS
- The ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels in both a verbal and written capacity.
- Experience with recent Rockstar Games titles.
- Excellent gaming ability.
- An interest in and understanding of the video game industry.
DESIRABLE
- Degree level educated.
- Previous industry experience.
- Knowledge of all the current generation of games consoles, PCs and mobile devices.
- Experience with a variety of database software.
- Comfortable in expressing thoughts and opinions constructively.
- Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office suite.
SKILLS
- The ability to work well under workload pressure and to strict deadlines.
- The motivation to achieve targets.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to multitask.
- Ability to become quickly accustomed to various in-house software systems.
- Ability to work productively and collaboratively while being a great team player.
- The ability to remain focused when approaching repetitive tasks.