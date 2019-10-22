 Rockstar India - AnimationXpress

October 22-2019
Rockstar India

4:16 pm 22/10/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world’s most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar’s award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego, Toronto & India.”

Job Location : Bangalore

Share your updated CV & demo reel link on jobs@rockstarindia.com

https://www.rockstargames.com/

Animation Content Developer

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Annotating lines of dialogue with animated performances to enhance the final result – Tagging animations to Main Characters, Animals and Ambient NPCs.
  • Regular status reporting
  • Evaluating aesthetic results and providing constructive feedback to improve quality
  • Work closely and coordinate with other R* studios and departments
 SKILLS
  • A good understanding of animation principles and in particular a strong aesthetic eye and sense of timing
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Positive, solution-oriented individual with a passion for game development.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.
  • Ability to accurately and comprehensively write bug reports.
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

Animation Resource Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Work closely and coordinate priorities with other R* studios and departments.
  • Evaluate assets for animation suitability and usability.
  • Maintain scene functionality via optimization and organisation of file assets for the cinematic department
 SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-orientated individual, with an interest in video games and game development.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Knowledge of development issues with an understanding of export processes to game engine.
  • Technically minded to problem solve and overcome challenges throughout production.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

Character Animator

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Create stunning animations that are fluid, responsive and cinematic.
  • Work closely with our global studios to create immersive game experiences.
  • Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
  • Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
  • Outstanding demo reel.
SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-orientated individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games, and game development.
  • Exceptional skill in animating the human figure to create realistic character animations.
  • Strong understanding of development issues in getting animations into a game.
  • Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

Face Animator

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Create visually stunning 3D facial animations.
  • Work closely with our global studios to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.
  • Animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid facial animations.
  • Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.
  • Help improve animation pipelines.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • Bachelor’s degree in Art/Animation or equivalent Animation Courses.
  • Hand key facial animation experience required.
  • Outstanding demo reel demonstrating good understanding of animation principles with a focus on high quality facial animation.
SKILLS
  • Positive, solution-oriented individual, with deep-rooted interest in video games and game development.
  • Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, MotionBuilder, or equivalent 3D program.
  • Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.
  • Bring innovation and resolution to technical problems and challenges throughout production.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with members of our global teams.
  • Strong understanding of development issues involved in getting animations into a game.
  • Thrive to learn constantly and be receptive to the changes.
  • Be able to manage own self and be a team player.

GAME TESTER

RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Testing various games and applications across all platforms, quickly learning and mastering each one.
  • Retaining the knowledge needed to set up all platforms quickly and effectively.
  • Finding, reproducing, and accurately reporting issues in detailed bug reports.
  • Carrying out accurate examination and revision of reported issues.
  • Maintaining proactivity, filling downtime constructively with work based tasks.
  • Providing critical analysis and feedback in report form, clearly and concisely.
  • Completing tasks within deadlines and working extra hours when necessary to finish on time.
  • Meeting overtime expectations to ensure a project or task is brought satisfactorily to completion.
  • Participating in a close-knit, friendly atmosphere, sharing ideas, helping others when needed.
  • Learning about and adhering to our internal systems, software and processes.
QUALIFICATIONS
  • The ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels in both a verbal and written capacity.
  • Experience with recent Rockstar Games titles.
  • Excellent gaming ability.
  • An interest in and understanding of the video game industry.
DESIRABLE
  • Degree level educated.
  • Previous industry experience.
  • Knowledge of all the current generation of games consoles, PCs and mobile devices.
  • Experience with a variety of database software.
  • Comfortable in expressing thoughts and opinions constructively.
  • Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office suite.
SKILLS
  • The ability to work well under workload pressure and to strict deadlines.
  • The motivation to achieve targets.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Ability to multitask.
  • Ability to become quickly accustomed to various in-house software systems.
  • Ability to work productively and collaboratively while being a great team player.
  • The ability to remain focused when approaching repetitive tasks.

