redchillies.vfx is working on a string of Bollywood movies

Amid all the buzz about the BAFTA, VES and OSCAR titles for visual effects conferred on foreign movies, it’s important to remember the movies India has worked upon that have become projects to reckon with for their fidelity and complex imagery.

redchillies.vfx’s groundbreaking work on the movie Zero was recently praised by a popular youtube channel Corridor Crew hosted by VFX experts who couldn’t help being baffled by the techniques deployed to shrink the leading man into a dwarf. So much so that, they implored their subscribers to help them understand or get in touch with the rechillies.vfx artists and supervisors to explain to them as to how they came up with this visual wonder of shortening the height and making it interact with other bodies so seamlessly.

Its rare that an Indian VFX studio has managed to astonish the artists in the west with their visual effects prowess. Its natural that redchillies.vfx’s projects are so alluring that people wait in anticipation to study them.

Here’s the upcoming movies they are going to be working their VFX magic on :-

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an upcoming Indian 2020 Hindi biopic film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan



Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming Indian Hindi film directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. The film is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Madan.

Shikara

Shikara is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language romantic period film produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.The film is based on the Love story of a Kashmiri Hindu couple at the peak of pakistani terrorism in kashmir during 90s. The film was released on 7 February 2020.

We shall post more on future developments.