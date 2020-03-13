PUBG Mobile update is finally here

There is good news for mobile gaming fans with the rollout of a PUBG Mobile update. The update is long awaited and will bring with it a host of new features.

This news will be well-received by around 30 million PUBG Mobile enthusiasts in India where the total amount of mobile gamers is estimated to be around 628 million. Tencent, the developers of PUBG Mobile recognise the potential of this market. The company also recognises its competition such as sports focussed Dream 11, Netent which is focused on casino games like Narcos and Planet of the Apes and local developers like RV Technologies and Zebu Games which provide mobile gaming content to appeal to the Indian market. In this environment, PUBG Mobile has long been a major money earner for developers Tencent. The new update is only likely to increase the popularity of the game.

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0

The latest PUBG Mobile update was rolled out on 3 March and did not result in any downtime for PUBG Mobile. The update requires 1.69 GB of storage space on Android devices and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS devices. Gamers who are using different versions of PUBG Mobile will not be able to invite each other to play, so updating to the new version as soon as possible is recommended.

Functionality of update

One of the major aspects of the PUBG Mobile update is the release of a new PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass by Tencent. The pass went live on March 9.

The pass allows players to collect rewards during the game. There are also several unlocks attached to The Royale Pass. In addition, following the release of the game update there will be an opportunity for gamers to unlock many different rewards over the coming weeks.

New modes available

Update 0.17.0 brings more good news for players with the introduction of new modes and gameplay.

Anniversary Celebration Mode. A celebration of the 2nd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile.

Death Reply.

Colour blind mode.

Amusement Park Mode for Classic Erangel. This allows gamers to enter the Amusement Park while Erangel matchmaking is taking place.

Arctic mode. This is a new mode which features a drone camera.

Ranked Arena mode. In this mode, players will have access to some free rewards if they are able to improve their rank.

Further improvements to game play

It’s not just these changes that will grab the interest of PUBG Mobile enthusiasts in India. There are several positive game improvements that come with the latest update.

For instance, there is now a radio feature and there are also improvements to the inventory that a player has access to throughout the game. For new players, there are useful tutorial improvements that can help with developing gaming expertise. This means that both new and experienced PUBG Mobile players get to benefit from the new update.

The new PUBG Mobile update has long been anticipated by players. Now, they have the opportunity to experience the new features and modes that come with the update. The changes are only likely to increase the popularity of PUBG Mobile in India even further.