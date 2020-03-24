Pixar’s ‘Onward’ to release early on Disney+ and other digital platforms

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp

Disney has announced that its latest Pixar animated movie, Onward, will be getting an early release for digital download and will hit Disney+ in the U.S. on 3 April. The film premiered in theaters on 6 March and earned rave reviews from audiences.

Last weekend already saw one of the worst box office returns in the past two decades, with the entire industry bringing in just over $55 million dollars. Onward led that pack, grossing $10.5 million in the US, but it was a fraction of the nearly $50 million that it had made the first weekend it was available when theaters were more widely open and customers were still flocking to them instead of staying inside.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae in a statement.

The film is set in a fantasy suburb where magic has been long forgotten. IT revolves around Ian, a teenage elf and his rowdy brother Barley. They get an opportunity to magically conjure up their late fathr using a wizard’s staff and father’s gift for Ian’s 16th birthday. The movie launches them on a quest that will test their relationship as they search for a way to complete their familial mission.

With the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Onward features Pixar’s trademark combination of humor, adventure, and heart in a story about whether magic still exists in the world.