OTMC brings Hollywood dubbed Bengali movies

According to a KPMG report, over the last few years, nearly 40 per cent English releases are dubbed in at least one regional language. Because dubbing into different Indian languages helps reach wider audience base, leading to increase in the contribution from dubbed versions to overall revenue collection in Indian market.

Hollywood films are targeting both big and small markets equally, considering the growing content consumption in tier II and III markets. Good cinematic experience of Hollywood movies has been appreciated by audiences across different demographics in India. Hence Hollywood studios are also dubbing their films into number of regional languages in India, Bengali being one such language.

Bengali is India’s second most spoken language, which is spoken by 9.72 crore citizens, which is 8.03 percent of the total population. Also, Bengali ranks Seventh among the most spoken language in the world with about 300mn world population speaking Bengali.

One Take Media Co. CEO and founder Anil Khera says “Bengali as a language having such a wide audience in India and the world as a whole, we had to foray in this market. Hence, OTMC not only offers Hollywood dubbed in Bengali movies but also original Bengali movies. These movies are available for DTH, Cable, OTT platforms. OTMC has been a leader in content distribution and will leave no stone unturned in its offerings.”

Bengalis as an audience, are creatively inclined and are always looking at avenues for engaging content, good actors/directors, story line and a good movie watching experience in their own language. One Take Media Co. has forayed in the dubbed movies category with a thump. OTMC has more than 100 Hollywood Movies and it has dubbed close to 20 Movies in Bengali. Movies like The Landlord, Hacker, Flight 192, Skybound, Trust No1 and many others are all available in Bengali.