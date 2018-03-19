Heads-up – passionate VFX artists. OscarFX is a one stop visual effects outsourcing company for cinema and television.
We are hiring for the following positions at Hyderabad Location.
Enthusiastic candidates please apply now.
VFX Rotoscope (Job Code: Roto-015)
- Candidates must possess a minimum 1+ years of experience in High end feature films.
- Working knowledge on Silhouette, and Mocha is mandatory.
- Must be able to understand client notes.
VFX Paint (Job Code: Paint-015)
- Candidates must possess a minimum 3+years of experience in High end Feature films.
- Strong working knowledge on Nuke and Photoshop is mandatory.
- Must be able to understand client notes.
3D Camera Tracking/ Rotomation (Job code: CMM-005)
- Candidates must possess a minimum 4+ years of experience in High end Feature films.
- Profound working knowledge in 3D Equalizer and Maya is mandatory.
- Must be able to understand client notes.
Interested candidates please forward your resumes Jobs@oscarfx.com
Contact details:
Mr.Kishore Neelam,
Manager-Human Resource.
Call us:+9140.2712.6666 or +9191.6091.6660
Adress:Plot#9-75/1,PS Goud Complex,SV Nagar,Nagaram,Hyderabd-500083,India.
Website:http://oscarfx.com
Map:https://www.google.co.in/maps/place/Oscar+FX+Private+Limited/@17.4813186,78.5919199,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xa632bacd1d0e8430!8m2!3d17.4813186!4d78.5919199