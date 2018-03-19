Latest Videos


March 19-2018
Oscar FX Private Limited

4:30 pm 19/03/2018 By AnimationXpress Team


Heads-up – passionate VFX artists. OscarFX is a one stop visual effects outsourcing company for cinema and television.

We are hiring for the following positions at Hyderabad Location.

Enthusiastic candidates please apply now.

VFX Rotoscope (Job Code: Roto-015)

  • Candidates must possess a minimum 1+ years of experience in High end feature films.
  • Working knowledge on Silhouette, and Mocha is mandatory.
  • Must be able to understand client notes.

VFX Paint (Job Code: Paint-015) 

  • Candidates must possess a minimum 3+years of experience in High end Feature films.
  • Strong working knowledge on Nuke and Photoshop is mandatory.
  • Must be able to understand client notes.

3D Camera Tracking/ Rotomation (Job code: CMM-005)

  • Candidates must possess a minimum 4+ years of experience in High end Feature films.
  • Profound working knowledge in 3D Equalizer and Maya is mandatory.
  • Must be able to understand client notes.

Interested candidates please forward your resumes Jobs@oscarfx.com

Contact details:

Mr.Kishore Neelam,

Manager-Human Resource.

Call us:+9140.2712.6666 or +9191.6091.6660

Adress:Plot#9-75/1,PS Goud Complex,SV Nagar,Nagaram,Hyderabd-500083,India.

Website:http://oscarfx.com

Map:https://www.google.co.in/maps/place/Oscar+FX+Private+Limited/@17.4813186,78.5919199,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xa632bacd1d0e8430!8m2!3d17.4813186!4d78.5919199

