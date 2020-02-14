Netflix’s first ‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer is out

The first teaser for Stranger Things 4, the upcoming fourth season of its breakout series, and it teases a shocking reappearance of a beloved character. Although the teaser doesn’t too disclose too much about the upcoming season, it seems as though the series is set to expand its footprints beyond the borders and feature Russia.

Here’s the clip

In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

Fans have already been speculating based on the post-credit sequence in the final episode of the third season that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is back, despite appearing to have sucked into in the extradimensional portal.

Hopper’s survival might be related to the latest supernatural meddling in the Upside Down, condisering that the Russians were shown to have a captive Demogorgon monster in the previous episodes.

We don’t have the release dates yet but we can’t wait to watch the series.