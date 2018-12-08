Netflix Announces New ‘Ghost in the Shell’ movie

Netflix continues to spin anime wheels with the announcement of a new movie that is all set to wow fans. The streaming service took to Twitter earlier this evening declaring that they’ve ordered Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, an anime movie slated to roll out in 2020.





Produced in part by Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Araki.

Ghost in the Shell originally started as a Japanese manga that told of a fictional counter-cyberterrorist organization in the mid-21st century before being broadcast on other platforms as an animated feature film and television series. Most recently, the property was adapted into a live-action film starring Scarlett Johansson as the film’s lead Major Motoko Kusanag.

Netflix this year has added such anime titles as Kyoto Animation’s Violet Evergarden, Science SARU’s Devilman Crybaby and Aggretsuko, among others.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is currently slated for release in 2020 exclusively on Netflix.