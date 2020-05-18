Marvel themed online slot games

Are you a fan of Marvel comics and movies? Most of us have at least seen Marvel movies such as The Avengers, Iron Man and Thor or more recent ones such as Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Inspired by this, a game developer called Playtech made an exclusive licensing deal with Marvel Entertainment Inc., and the rest is history.

During the following years, Playtech produced Marvel-themed slots at a fast pace and these slot games were always waited, bringing excitement and joy for casino players. It was the deal that made Playtech one of the most well-known game developers in the online gambling industry. Although all of their Marvel slots gained popularity, RoyalCasino considers following three slot games worth for a proper introduction:

The Incredible Hulk. The game was a huge hit for Playtech and it is still the first game to come up to Marvel slot enthusiasts´ minds. The slot came with 50 paylines and 5 reels. With extensive features such as Smash Bonus, Hulk Rage and Free Spins, The Incredible Hulk slot entertained players without a doubt. What is more, the game included a progressive jackpot, which intrigued many to try out the game.

Avengers. This exciting slot came with 20 paylines and 5 reels which was the standard for Playtech games for a long time before moving all the way to 50 paylines like in previously introduced The Incredible Hulk slot. The highlight of the game was the Bonus Round which was triggered by getting 3 Avengers symbols on the reels. Then, free spins were activated based on the Avengers character that player chose.

Iron Man 3. Playtech produced great slot games based on Iron Man and Iron Man 2, but the third one hit the jackpot – or four jackpots to be exact, as the game featured four jackpots in varying amounts. In addition to the exciting random jackpots, the game featured two bonus games called `Hall of Armor´ and `All Systems Go Respin´, giving the player more chances for some sweet winnings. Iron Man 3 gave lots of excitement for Marvel enthusiasts with its 5 reels and 25 paylines.

Unfortunately, sad news hit Marvel slot enthusiasts in 2017 when all beloved slot games were removed from online casinos due to an expiring contract that was never going to be renewed. When Marvel Entertainment Inc was sold to Disney, it was already expected that Disney would not continue with anything regarding gambling. After the expiration date Playtech lost a substantial part of its most important slot games in its game portfolio, and many fans were saddened by the news.

Marvel slot games are in history and we all secretly hope for them to return. Unless something major is going to happen, it is unlikely that we will have the chance to play those slots again. However, we can still marvel them online – just search for Marvel slots online and you will find hundreds of gaming videos!