Majin Buu gets a huge strength boost in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc explored a whole range of fresh challenges for Goku and Vegeta as they battle against Moro, who seems to become stronger with each new chapter of the manga. The most recent episode depicts Moro as the strongest we have ever seen but Goku and Vegeta are about to get help from places they didn’t expect; Majin Boo.

As Galactic Patrol tries to bring up the incipient Lord of Lords within Buu, and Chapter 48 of the series gives Majin Buu a massive boost in strength.

Chapter 48 of the series starts in the midst of Buu’s fight with Moro. He wallops Moro with ease. No matter what sort of trick Moro deploys, Buu emerges insurmountably stronger and manages to keep Moro on his toes. The Galactic Patrol’s Merus figures out that unlocking the Lord of Lords’ memories has somehow given rise to his latent potential. But the magnitude of his strength boost does take Merus by storm, and Buu continues to inflict all sorts of new techniques and abilities such as multiplying his arms and controlling limbs separated from his body.

Dragon Ball Super is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.