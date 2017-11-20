“Limpidfrog Entertainment is a Hyderabad based creative Studio established to produce Games, IP, graphical contents and content creation service for Television and Digital Networks.”
JOB REQUIREMENTS – 2D ARTIST
Functional Responsibilities
- Good in making 2D UI designs.
- You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
- Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
- Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
- Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
- Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles
Skills Required
- Fluent with Photoshop, and a high capacity to learn new tools.
- Strong art background in traditional art skills.
- Good sense of light, form, tone, palette.
- Anatomical knowledge
- Must be able to paint/sketch at speed
Skills Considered a Bonus
- Experience with 3-D software (Z-Brush, MODO, 3DSMax or Maya etc) a plus
- Good knowledge of videogames and films.
- Experience working within a videogame, agency or film-production environment.
Education and Experience
- A portfolio that demonstrates a potential to meet industry standard level of concept art, storyboard, key frames, mood boards, illustrations.
- Professional art training is desirable but not essential
- 0-2years of experience and above.
Personal Specification
In addition to having a good foundation of artistic ability, the role requires working as part of a team and so enthusiasm and good communication skills are needed. We are looking for a grounded and pragmatic team
player. Confident without being arrogant, this person will want to play an active role in building an awesome culture within our new studio.
BENEFITS
Limpidfrog offer a number of schemes to full time members of the team and have a structured approach to training and development.
JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR 2D ARTIST
Functional Responsibilities
- You will illustrate the script in 2D with animation assets, plan shots and draw panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes.
- You will work closely with the Creative Director, Producer and the client to visualize and tell the story as concept artist
- You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
- Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
- Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
- Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
- Visual storytelling, ensuring that the image captivates the viewer’s imagination
- Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles
Skills Required
WHAT WE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR:
- Lone Wolves who just want to do it “their” way.
- Portfolios only featuring Portraits and Self-Portraits.
- Non-Team player.
Skills Considered a Bonus
- Experience with 3-D software (Z-Brush, MODO, 3DSMax or Maya etc) a plus
- Good knowledge of videogames and films.
- Experience working within a videogame, agency or film-production environment.
Education and Experience
Personal Specification
BENEFITS
Limpidfrog offers a number of schemes to full time members of the team and has a structured approach to training and development
- The ability to shape and design the future of our company, client relationships and directing meaningful new projects.
- Working within an absolutely amazing team of high end professionals with some of the most exciting artists in the industry today, a team of more than 30yrs of experience combined.
- Becoming a key factor in the company’s growth and expansion.
- In long term we intend to give a % of profit from any IP you contribute massively, *condition apply.
- You are free to suggest ideas and lead any IP, our team will work with you to take it globally.
Offered salary – As per Industry standard
JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR STORYBOARD ARTIST
Functional Responsibilities
- You will illustrate the script in 2D with animation assets, plan shots and draw panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes.
- You will work closely with the Creative Director, Producer and the client to visualize and tell the story as concept artist
- You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
- Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
- Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
- Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
- Visual storytelling, ensuring that the image captivates the viewer’s imagination
Skills Required
Education and Experience
Personal Specification
BENEFITS
Expected salary Industry standard
Please send your CV, show-reel, and salary expectations to – info@limpidfrog.com