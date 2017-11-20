“Limpidfrog Entertainment is a Hyderabad based creative Studio established to produce Games, IP, graphical contents and content creation service for Television and Digital Networks.”

JOB REQUIREMENTS – 2D ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities

Good in making 2D UI designs.

You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production

Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints

Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes

Speed paintings of Composition, Mood

Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles

Skills Required

Fluent with Photoshop, and a high capacity to learn new tools.

Strong art background in traditional art skills.

Good sense of light, form, tone, palette.

Anatomical knowledge

Must be able to paint/sketch at speed

Skills Considered a Bonus

Experience with 3-D software (Z-Brush, MODO, 3DSMax or Maya etc) a plus

Good knowledge of videogames and films.

Experience working within a videogame, agency or film-production environment.

Education and Experience

A portfolio that demonstrates a potential to meet industry standard level of concept art, storyboard, key frames, mood boards, illustrations.

Professional art training is desirable but not essential

0-2years of experience and above.

Personal Specification

In addition to having a good foundation of artistic ability, the role requires working as part of a team and so enthusiasm and good communication skills are needed. We are looking for a grounded and pragmatic team

player. Confident without being arrogant, this person will want to play an active role in building an awesome culture within our new studio.

BENEFITS

Limpidfrog offer a number of schemes to full time members of the team and have a structured approach to training and development.

JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR 2D ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities

You will illustrate the script in 2D with animation assets, plan shots and draw panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes.

You will work closely with the Creative Director, Producer and the client to visualize and tell the story as concept artist

You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production

Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints

Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes

Speed paintings of Composition, Mood

Visual storytelling, ensuring that the image captivates the viewer’s imagination

Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles

Skills Required

WHAT WE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR:

Lone Wolves who just want to do it “their” way.

Portfolios only featuring Portraits and Self-Portraits.

Non-Team player.

Education and Experience

JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR STORYBOARD ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities

Skills Required

Education and Experience

Please send your CV, show-reel, and salary expectations to – info@limpidfrog.com